The icy weather on Jan. 16 didn’t keep high school student Kori Strong from sitting in on the school board meeting. Strong is not only a volleyball champ, but she is spending her senior year taking classes through the New Visions life science program at Cornell University. Observing the school board in action fulfills part of her Participation in Government class requirements.
High School Principal Wayne Aman introduced the idea of a school sponsored gaming club. There are about 20 students interested, he said, and some of them have never participated in team sports. He feels that competitive video gaming can provide an opportunity for them to build team skills, “though without the physical exertion you get from other sports.” This year the club will focus on Overwatch and Fortnite.
“Esports is starting to pick up speed,” Aman said, noting some colleges offer esports scholarships. Other high schools that have formed such clubs point out that participation in esports can also support and encourage students’ interest in STEM fields such as programming and graphic design.
Aman is excited at the possibilities esports holds for Candor students and has visited the Waverly school district to see how it runs its program. He told board members that students will have to follow the athletic code of conduct.
Echoing the American Academy of Pediatrics, board member Rebecca Lyon expressed concern about how gaming could increase screen time. She wondered whether supporting a gaming club might conflict with efforts to limit teens’ screen time.
Board President Ray Parmarter was concerned that participation in esports might decimate the rosters for other sports. In response, Aman pointed out that a student could play esports and still participate in football, basketball, or other traditional team sport… and then mused whether there might be an esport “jug game”.
When asked for a student’s thoughts on the matter, Kori Strong said, “We’re getting new technology all the time, and esports they give kids a community.” She also suggested that administrators might listen to students when considering curriculum.
In other school district business, athletic director Peter Ahart reported that ESPN Ithaca provided a play-by-play broadcast of the Jan. 14 boys’ varsity basketball game. “Though they did have to pause when the fire alarm went off,” he added. He’s looking forward to their next visit to the school. You can find ESPN Ithaca on your radio at 107.1FM/1160AM (WPIE) and find the podcasts at their website (espnithaca.com/play-by-play-schedule) and on their Facebook page @ESPNIthaca.
Ahart also praised the Booster Club for their support of athletes, coaches, and volunteers. The club will donate a percentage of their concession stand profits during the Jan. 31 game for the team’s Cancer Awareness effort. That game is against Groton and begins at 7:15 p.m. in the high school gym.
Common Core no more – New York is adopting “next generation” standards for English Language Arts (ELA) and Math. Kim Nichols, director of curriculum and instruction, explained that the new standards will be implemented next year. The content areas have been modified, she said. “In particular, the new standards emphasize the importance of play as learning for pre-K through third grade,” she said.
The most significant change to the ELA standards is to create a better balance of reading informational texts (nonfiction) and literary texts, with an eye toward encouraging students to read for pleasure. The state leaves specific reading selections up to local districts and teachers. As for math standard, the content areas have been modified, Nichols explained. According to information on the state education website, the new standards call for “exploring” a concept without the expectation of mastering the concept at that grade level—giving students (and teachers) more flexibility in approaching their curriculum. You can check out the new standards at nysed.gov/next-generation-learning-standards.
In other news:
The sixth-grade Alternative Energy Fair is this Friday, Jan. 24, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome, and the students are eager to share what they have learned.
School budget season is upon us, and there are two opportunities for community members to get involved in the process. The first budget meeting is Thursday, Feb. 13, at 5:30 p.m. in the high school library. The Board of Education meeting follows that meeting. Both are open to the public. The next budget meeting will be Thursday, March 5 at 6 p.m. in the high school library.
