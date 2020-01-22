The Candor Planning Board started the new year with a site plan review, discussion of existing town laws, and a peek at upcoming training opportunities. Wendy Pierce Carlisle presented sketches and a site plan for converting the old Jehovah’s Witness church into a pet funeral business and crematory.
A site plan review provides an opportunity for a developer, builder, or business owner to present their plans for a parcel of land to the planning board. At the same time, it allows the planning board to consider how the new uses could potentially impact the neighbors and the social and economic character of the larger community.
Art Cacciola explained that because the new business is located along a state highway, the county has the right to review the site plans during a 239 review. The county might identify additional concerns, “But the town has the final say,” Cacciola said. “Even if the county denies [a plan] the town can override their decision by a majority vote.”
Carlisle noted that the vacant church building is well suited to her proposed business with only minor modifications needed. Furthermore, existing parking lot and driveways are adequate for expected traffic volume. As for crematory units, they are efficient and regulated by the NY State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). The smoke stacks are low profile, she said, estimating their height from ground to top at 15 feet.
Planning Board Chairman Ed Evans then began reading through the first part of the State Environmental Quality Review (SEQR) for the plan. “Is the proposed use consistent with our town comprehensive plan?” Board members murmured their assent. After a quick reminder about the sign law, Evans proposed they send the SEQR and site plan to the county for a 239 review in February. From there, the proposal will come back to the Candor planning board for part two of the SEQR and final site plan review.
While on the topic of site plan reviews, Evans suggested that the planning board review each section of the entire law. “This isn’t a directive from the town board,” he said, “but I noticed that some sections are out of date.”
He also suggested looking at some of the town laws that need updating. Now that the town has a fee and fine schedule, Evans feels the board should revise existing laws to remove mentions of fines. “And we need to update our 239 agreement with the county,” he added.
Then board members got down to their second big discussion of the night: required training. According to NY state law, planning board members are required to obtain four hours of training a year. In past years, members have attended the winter conference in New York City. But this year the town has decreased the training budget for the planning board. Though the town board feels the sessions at the NYC conference would be of little value to planning board members, Evans disagrees.
“I think highly of the training opportunities available at that conference,” he said. A quick glance at the agenda shows sessions focusing on infrastructure grants, changes in SEQR, drafting wind and solar laws, and siting those projects – all applicable to the work of a planning board. Cacciola expressed interest in the NYC conference, and other members discussed local and regional training opportunities later in the year.
Before adjourning, the board set their calendar of meetings and workshops for the year. Planning board meetings in 2020 will be held on the first Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. at Candor Town Hall. Workshop meetings were tentatively scheduled for the fourth Mondays of February, March, April, September, October, and November—same time, same place. The next planning board meeting is Tuesday, Feb. 4 and is open to the public.
