At the Tuesday, Feb. 14 meeting of the Candor Town Board, Curtis Hammond, Director of Operations for Candor EMS, presented the board with a 2022 Year End Report.
Special points of interest in the report are: 96 percent of calls covered; total calls 738; all calls missed were because crews were already on another incident; provided rehab and fire department support on 71 calls; provided mutual aid 70 times; responding within two minutes of alert; and at patient's side in under 13 minutes.
Hammond went on and talked about their payroll being on track even with some overtime and injuries. He introduced Dave Astorino, a Candor resident who they had to fibrillate seven times during a call in January. He was on hand to praise the EMS and the service they provide.
Hammond talked about and is very proud of helping write a letter along with the State EMS Sustainability Technical Advisory Group about the EMS in Crisis in New York State.
“Every day we see new headlines across this state and the nation on EMS coverage: topics include staffing shortages, the decline of volunteerism, stagnant reimbursement, hospital over-crowding, inadequate coverage, use of mutual aid, pay disparities, absence of consistency in the EMS model and the lack of EMS educational opportunities," he said. "Yet we have not developed a comprehensive approach to addressing the crumbling EMS system.”
He went on to talk with the board about having a surplus that they never expected and said the EMS would like to keep some so they could consider a pay increase for the EMS. After much discussion, the board will be looking at the surplus and will make a decision next month. Hammond brought up the issue that Candor needs to keep up with what other agencies and municipalities are able to pay or lose some employees as the economy keeps rising.
Next to speak to the board was a member of the Candor Fire Board who wanted the board to consider the law recently passed by the state of NY that allows a 10 percent tax break on their property tax for volunteers.. He talked about the amount of hours and volunteers must be full time. He also talked about the training the volunteers must go through at their expense; and how the number of volunteers is going down in his department as well. The board agreed to take a look at the law and take it into consideration.
The board will be interviewing Code Enforcement Officer applications toward the end of the month; the current code enforcement officer will be leaving at the end of March; as well as advertising for bids for mowing of the cemeteries and around the town hall.
Board member Patti Reichert reported that the assessor has 25 to 30 calls to talk to her about tax exemption, which showed that the post card mailing to residents had stirred some interest.
The highway committee reported the new plow truck for the town has been delivered and used; and a pick up for the department as well.
Board member Ed Evans reported that Susan Evans has joined the Candor Planning Board; who are busy reviewing the town's laws to better be able to enforce them.
Dog Control Officer Denise Liske was on hand and talked about the town's contract with Stray Haven; which she felt was better, more clear than last year's contract. Discussions went on about responsibility of the animals and what would be the town's cost; like when a dog goes to Stray Haven, it is usually for a limited period of time. Board member Nancy Radar questioned how many were actually sent to Stray Haven in the past year and Liske responded it's averaged 10 or less per year for the last few years. After much talk, the board voted to approve the contract with Stray Haven.
Emily VanScoy, Candor's Rural Economic Area Partnership representative, was on hand to inform the board more about REAP. She reported Tioga County is one out of five regions in the US that qualify for REAP; allowing the access to grant and loan funds available through the USDA. VanScoy encouraged the board to review what might be useful for the town which can be found on the REAP web site. She requested the board chip in $1,040 for REAP, and the board approved.
