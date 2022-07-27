At the July 12 meeting of the Candor Town Board, Board member Jim Douglas reported that the roof that needed replacement on the Candor Town Hall has been completed. Due to some water damage some plywood had to be replaced; and with the rising cost of products used there was an extra $2,600 had to be spent.
The board is currently looking into making the town hall front entrance more accessible to individuals of all abilities by putting in push button controls; and received a bid from Imperial Door Control to install this type of system for $6,800, but still investigating if possible.
The board is also getting estimates to repave the town hall parking lot and pavilion area; and new benches and picnic tables for out front have been ordered from a place in Penn Yan, built by Amish. Work also still continues on the pavilion rest rooms.
Curtis Hammond, Director of Operations for Candor EMS, was on hand to give his monthly report. For the month of June, they had a total of 63 calls; 48 were billable. No dropped calls and average response time was two minutes and 12 seconds. The EMS payroll is on track, and it hopes to have next year’s budget to the board in August.
Hammond reported they are still waiting on the state for some Medicaid reimbursement, and he is working on a paper about their program for the state. New York State is interested in using Candor as an example to help other EMS around the state.
A final inspection was done of the electrical work that had to be done at the EMS building and all is well. Currently it is looking into grants to help with the high school program and to help with mental health crises.
The EMS will be holding an open house in October, during Candor’s Fall Festival, offering cider and donuts. We want the community to know it’s still their ambulance,” Hammond stated.
Supervisor William Strosahl reported $59,835 under highway fund and $115,400 under general fund.
Board member Patti Reichert reported the assessor requested to be able to attend a fall conference. All expenses will be divided by the three municipalities the assessor works for.
Since the code enforcement officer was not on hand, Douglas reported the code enforcement has been busy with construction inspections.
Highway department report stated they will be starting paving at the end of July. The board adopted a Record Retention Schedule resolution.
There was some discussion of replacing former board member Jim Brixey with Ed Evans, who helped on the board before when board member George Williams passed. Evans, who currently is the head of Candor’s Planning Board, was not on hand for the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.