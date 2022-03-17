At the March 8 regular meeting of the Candor Town Board, Curtis Hammond from EMS Candor, referring to his spreadsheet, informed the board there have been 51 activations; 34 of the calls can be billed. No calls had to be dropped during mutual aid calls, and the average incident unit notified by dispatch to enroute was one minute and 44 seconds.
Hammond also reported the payroll has used about 7%, which is right about where they want to be. The EMS are still working on junior member applications.
A building inspection found about $50,000 in electrical repairs needed to the EMS building and they are working with groups to help cover the funds; there will be no interruption of service as the repairs are being done.
The EMS will be hosting their Mother’s Day chicken barbecue; and are planning a raffle in conjunction with Tioga Downs.
Under the highway committee report there was no news about arrival of a new truck they have ordered, and another truck is getting a tune up.
Highway Superintendent Kevin Noble is currently looking into prices for used pickups, possibly for the code enforcement officer to use who only works part time.
Noble was not on hand for the meeting, as the town highway department has been busy since a heavy wind storm on Monday evening, causing power outages around Candor and trees and branches down.
At the meeting it was noted that some residents were still without power and it might be Thursday before they get it back.
Strosahl noted that Candor Town Hall has the Covid Home tests for anyone interested; and the EMS also has some home tests available as well.
Board member Jim Douglas reported Candor’s new code enforcement officer is doing well; and the board approved paying Douglas $20 an hour to help with training the new officer.
The cemetery committee is busy looking into mowing to be done of the cemeteries as well as around town hall.
The board approved a new deputy bookkeeper, Cathy Malloy, at minimum wage.
After being mentioned by a town resident; Strosahl will be looking into handicap accessible front doors for the Candor Town Hall.
