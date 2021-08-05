On July 27 the Candor Board of Education held a special meeting to appoint the new superintendent of schools.
Although two board members were missing, President of the Board Hannah Murray took the vote, and Brent Suddaby was appointed as the new superintendent of schools unanimously and will start his job on Monday, Aug. 2.
Suddaby currently served as Stonehedge Elementary School Principal in West Genesee Central School and has been in that position since 2012.
Other administration positions he has held include time as Tully Elementary School principal and director of public services at Mexico Central School District. He also taught special education in the Westhill Central School and spent time as an adjunct instructor at LeMoyne College.
Once applications started coming in to the Candor Board of Education, a committee was formed consisting of some of the board of education members, some members of the faculty of the Candor Schools and some private citizens of the Candor School District. This committee had several meetings and interviews with all candidates who applied for Jeff Kisloski’s position as superintendent of schools.
Kisloski was superintendent of schools in Candor for over 15 years, and at the start of the 2020 school year let the board of education know he planned to retire by the end of the school year in 2021.
His last years turned out to be very different years with COVID-19 closing down the schools and having to deal with virtual learning and making do for those students who didn’t have good access to internet.
Suddaby accepted his new position as superintendent and talked with the board about how he would currently be renting a place of residence in the area until he and his family could get things settled with their current residence. He mentioned some training with Kisloski and said he would be on hand for the next board of education meeting on Aug. 19, where they hoped to have some answers about any new rules with the opening of the school. Currently it is being recommended that students wear masks and still practice social distancing.
After a brief meeting the board adjourned but still visited, getting to know Suddaby, their new superintendent.
