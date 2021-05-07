On Friday, April 30 at 3 p.m., near the Maple Grove Cemetery and Candor Town Hall a tree was planted for Arbor Day in honor of Don Weber; dedicated community resident of Candor.
It was a brisk, windy day but, many still came out to honor Don for all his work and dedication in helping his community of Candor.
Roy Yarrington was the main speaker who started the program with a quick history of Arbor Day which was started April 10, 1872; and Arbor Day in New York is officially celebrated the last Friday in April.
Yarrington mentioned Don’s history in Candor starting with working 14 years at the Candor National Bank. Weber became fascinated with numbers while going to Candor School; even being the treasurer of his class in his junior and senior years. Later he would serve as treasurer for the Candor School Board for eight years.
Weber went on to work for 15 years for Ward and VanScoy. He was the Candor Town Historian from 1980 to 1995 and is still a member of the Candor Historical Society today. He served 26 years with the Maple Grove Cemetery; selling plots and digger of cremains’ graves. Treasurer and Candor Library Trustee from 1985 to 2020; as well as being treasurer and one of the founding members of the Friends of the Candor Free Library. His spouse Joanne, also a member of the Friends of the Library has supervised the bake sale/fund raiser for the Friends every year.
After Yarrington shared Weber’s accomplishments, next to speak was current president of the Candor Historical Society Milton Dougherty. Dougherty talked about Weber mowing the cemetery; and the work he did on two volumes of Candor’s history which took a lot of work, research, and time. “We appreciate all you have done to record Candor’s history.”
Next to talk was former Candor Librarian Fran Howe who thanked Weber for his 30 years as treasurer for the library and helping keep it on budget and running.
Candor Town Historian and local author Carol Henry spoke next about the time, commitment and work it takes to research and record history.
Cloughie White, daughter of Amy and Ed White, was on hand and did an excellent job singing the Star Spangled Banner, a tough song to sing even when it’s not a windy day. A poem was read called, “The Tree,” and the ceremony ended with Don Weber thanking everyone for coming and bestowing this honor on him.
