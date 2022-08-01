In this day of so much uncertainty with our government, viruses, economic upheaval and so much more I am thankful to have been a witness to an example of true honor and respect.
Saturday, July 23 was the 14th Annual Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway of Valor “Tribute Ride.” The 100-mile ride was free and open to the public, featuring motorcycles, cars, trucks, planes and helicopters.
The participants gathered at the Owego Free Academy on Sheldon Guile Blvd in Owego to register between 8 and 10 a.m. and the ride began at 11.
As a photo/journalist and an individual with several family members and friends who served in Vietnam I was drawn to find a place along Route 38 to witness this event.
With camera in hand, found a spot not too far past Tioga County Health and Human Services Building on Route 38, and soon found myself joined by others. A few parked on the opposite side and sat on the tail gate of their trucks, others were able to be in their front yards.
It was a hot, humid day with warnings of the heat index as we all waited, listening for the riders.
I find myself joined by a Vietnam Veteran in uniform and I couldn’t help but think how warm he must be. Once we started hearing the noise of the motorcycles, we looked up the road and saw the flashing lights of a Tioga County Sheriff’s vehicle as they would be escorting them on this tribute ride.
The veteran moved closer to the edge of the road, stood at attention with his arm in salute to all those who rode by. A total of about 300 motorcycles of all kinds rode by many in partial uniform and carrying flags and most honked or waved at the veteran who stayed at attention the whole time.
As I used my camera to try to catch some of those in the ride, I couldn’t help but think how hot the sun was beaming down. I glanced over to witness the veteran still in place, never wavering. Many other observers were also standing now as the riders passed.
Once the procession had moved passed us I spoke with the veteran who stated, “Thought my arm was going to give out.” He is a Vietnam Veteran, but not from this area. He had moved here many years ago to live near his brother who was also a Vietnam Veteran. His brother passed away about three years ago, but he promised him he would never miss this event, and has done it out of respect for his brother and the other veterans who served their country only to return to a country who treated them with disrespect and shame.
It wasn’t much but I thanked him for his service and shook his hand. We both got in our vehicles and went on our way. I followed the tribute ride participants to my next event to cover and noticed all the lawns, businesses and more along the way that had flags posted out by the road and vehicles here and there as well as folks sitting in their front yards.
In the streets of the Town of Newark Valley all other traffic had stopped and folks lined the streets holding and waving small US flags in honor of the veterans riding by.
As the group neared the Town of Berkshire where the annual Blueberry/Book Festival was being held, once again the streets lined with people, all waving and many clapping at the riders as they passed.
The riders passed several Amish horse and buggies, who had stopped on the side of the road and I was amazed at how well the horses behaved in the oncoming roar of the motorcycle engines.
Many of the vendors at the festival left their wares to move closer to the edge of the road as the riders passed.
As a teen in the ’70s witnessing the protesting that went on over the Vietnam War, and then the mistreatment of the veterans when they returned home, it made me feel good to witness the respect these veterans deserved all along.
The riders followed Route 38 to the American Legion Post 800 in Groton where they stop for gas and food and then travel on to the American Legion in Hannibal.
The Tribute Ride was sponsored by the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 377, 480, and 704 and the Blue Knights Chapter 17.
