The Candor St. Baldrick’s committee has been busy getting the 11th Candor St. Baldrick’s Event organized. The event is set for Sunday, June 5th and will be held at the Candor American Legion Pavilion, 90 Spencer Rd., Candor.
This year’s event will start off with a 5K Run/Walk through the Village Streets of Candor. This will start and end at the Legion. The race will kick off at 10 a.m.
Check-ins will begin at 9:00 am at the Legion Pavilion. To register in advance, go to stbaldricks.org/events/candor2022.
When you get onto the page sign up as an “event or fundraiser participant.” Registration fee is $15.00 and $25.00 if you want an event t-shirt. If you want a t-shirt it is suggested to register before May 16. Questions or problems registering e-mail candorstbaldricks@gmail.com.
As soon as the race is over the committee will be very busy getting the finishing touches on the shave event that will start around 1:15 p.m. They are looking for those special “heroes” who would like a new “buzz cut” and to stand in solidarity with children who have or had cancer and have gone bald themselves.
To become a shavee go to www.stbaldricks.org/events/candor2022 and register as a “shavee.” Make this a team event by having family, friends and co-workers join you as a challenge.
At the event there will be raffles, food, music and a few new things that are still in planning stages.
Come check it out and cheer on the runners and shavees.
The organizers would please like to ask to keep this a pet and dog free event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.