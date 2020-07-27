Due to the Corona Virus and the rising cases in New York State, Governor Cuomo ordered the state into a “pause,” which meant schools closing and the plans to hold the St. Baldrick’s event usually held the end of March had to be cancelled. In past years the event was held at the Candor Elementary School.
As time passed and the numbers of confirmed cases in New York started going down, the state was allowed to reopen in phases, still encouraging social distancing and wearing masks when out.
Kelly Starkweather and the 20 or so volunteers came up with a plan and moved forward to hold St. Baldrick’s 2020, and the new location would be the Iron Kettle Farm in Candor.
A wagon was parked in the Iron Kettle parking lot to collect bottles and cans for recycling and all proceeds to go to St. Baldrick’s.
The new date for the event was Saturday, July 18, with the 5th annual 5K Run/Walk at 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on the property of Iron Kettle.
A tent with tables and chairs spaced far apart and a small stage under cover was set up behind the greenhouse at Iron Kettle. Signs were posted urging those attending to please wear a mask and social distance.
A table of items donated by local businesses and individuals was on display for raffle, and refreshments and drinks were available to purchase. Music played while the three beauticians on hand shaved the head of about 24 participating to help raise money for research to help children with cancer.
Volunteers also manned a table of souvenirs of the St. Baldrick’s event to purchase for those interested.
Starkweather manned a table to check off those to be shaved and gave them each a t-shirt and mask with St. Baldrick’s on them. All volunteers also sported t-shirts and masks and were careful to keep social distance. Everyone in attendance—volunteers, participants, family members and more—all abided by the wear mask regulation.
As the day progressed the temperatures rose and the humidity got worse; so many felt much cooler after the shaving, as well as helping a worthy cause.
Despite the fact that the number of people attending was down from past years, it still was a successful event. A bulletin board was on display showing some of the local children who have been battling or are still battling cancer, and besides their pictures they had updates as well.
A lot of work went into putting this St. Baldrick’s together in this very challenging year, and the organizers are thankful for the generosity of those involved and to Iron Kettle for giving them the space to hold it.
