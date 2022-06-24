At the June 14 regular meeting of the Candor Town Board; Board member Jim Brixey’s resignation was accepted by the board, effective June 30, 2022.
Brixey said, “I appreciate the privilege of serving on this board; it’s been a learning experience.” Supervisor Bill Strosahl thanked him for his service on the board.
Curtis Hammond, Director of Operations; Candor EMS was on hand to report they had received 48 activations in the past month; and 36 of the calls were billable. The Candor EMS is currently doing well with this year’s budget but reworking figures for next year’s budget. The Medicaid reimbursement rate is one item being looked at; with the EMS receiving only $300 per call; and the price of gas and maintenance on the rise.
Hammond reported the payroll is “right on the mark,” but the cost of readiness is a struggle; and New York State is increasing the cost of health insurance by 13 percent. When questioned by the board, Hammond reported only five on the EMS payroll have insurance through them.
The State of New York has requested a paper be written by the Candor EMS on how it is handling it in Candor. The state gives no funding to the EMS Departments, deeming them unnecessary. This is a problem in many other states as well.
Only one bid was received to do repairs needed to the Candor Town Hall roof which needs a complete tear off and redo. A bid from Jeff Rockwell for $53,412 was accepted by the board.
The report from the Buildings and Grounds Committee stated it is working on replacing benches in front of Candor Town Hall as well as looking into a couple of picnic tables; a type that are accessible for the physically disabled. Board member Patti Reichert, part of the committee, was given approval to look into the benches and picnic tables, spending about $3,500.
Strosahl reported the septic has been hooked up for the restrooms in the Candor Town Pavillon, but still need to hook up the water.
The highway committee reported the tire clean up held in Candor went well with the town, having a full tractor trailer load and collecting over 300 tires; and the electronics cleanup at the village did not get as much as they got last year.
Highway Superintendent Kevin Noble said his department will be paving in July and early August.
Dog Control Officer Denise Liske was on hand at the request of board member Nancy Rader to better review and explain the many reports the state and county expect of her job. Liske explained that every report called in must be logged and put in five categories, and so much more. Often times Liske has 50 to 60 pages of reports to submit, and Rader requested she be sent them by e-mail.
Ed Evans gave the Planning Board report and talked about Tom McCarty, State Emergency Management Director, meeting with the Candor board in June and how he is helping them to update Candor’s Emergency Plan. The Planning Board is also hoping to get the Candor Village Board as well as Candor School Board involved in updating the plan.
The Candor Planning Board meeting for August has been cancelled due to so many being unable to make it.
Under old business the board is looking at putting funds back in the budget for the Candor Historical Society for next year but is currently looking at giving some funds now for the renovations the society is working on doing to the Candor History Center. Strosahl made a motion to fund $25,000 to the historical society now to help with the renovation, and the board approved. Board member Rader also requested more of a breakdown on the projects the society is working on.
Strosahl reported the Town of Candor has received over $59,000 in sales tax revenue this year.
