The April 16 Candor School Board of Education meeting was held by video conference, as the NY PAUSE law is still in effect. Board members, district superintendent Jeff Kisloski and school administrators connected via the web. This time the district made accommodations for public access, posting a notice to the school district’s website a few days in advance. People just needed to send an email to Kisloski requesting a link. Anyone with connectivity or data use issues could go to the high school that evening and join the meeting on a school-provided Chromebook at one of several “socially distanced locations” in the building.
Like other Tioga County schools, Candor schools are closed and, as of Thursday April 16, will remain closed until at least May 15. Even without students in the classrooms, bills must be paid. So the first order of business was for the board to go through the warrants.
Elementary school principal Katie Volpicelli opened a discussion about some of the challenges of continuing education remotely. “All things considered, we are doing well,” she said, praising the efforts of teachers, students and parents who are all trying to make things work smoothly. Even though kids are not physically at the building, Volpicelli reported that they continue to celebrate in small ways, holding a spirit week and reader’s events. This is one way she and the teachers are helping to keep the student community connected.
“I have no idea where we’d be without Matt Gelder,” she said. Gelder, who is the director of technology instruction, is the one who set up and monitors the Candor Tech Webpage with links and help for students and families. In addition, Volpicelli highlighted the meal deliveries and deliveries of materials to students. With the end of the term on Friday (30 weeks), and the school to remain closed at least another month, she and her faculty are now looking for ways to get feedback to parents. She is also working with Peter Ahart, assistant elementary school principal and athletic director, to find ways to integrate physical education into the online remote schooling.
Gelder pointed out that because of the district’s investment in technology the schools have the ability to respond to the unique academic needs created by the pandemic. “The question is,” he said, “how do we open up this resource?” After studying what other districts are doing, he feels there are some good models for how Candor might move forward.
“We are working on training teachers and students how to use Google Meet for online office hours and live classes,” he told the Chronicle in an email. Instituting “office hours” will allow students a chance to talk directly with teachers. That way they can resolve questions about online lessons and gain clarity on new lessons. Also, live classes will be recorded for students who are not able to attend at the time they are broadcast. Gelder sees these new approaches rolling out over this week with, he hopes, full implementation during the week of April 27. He will be posting more information on the school website later this week.
Next year’s budget
If this were a normal year, the Candor school board would be finalizing the budget numbers and getting ready for the mid-May vote. Not this year. Not only has the coronavirus tossed budget timetables into the air, it has taken a toll on the state budget.
“For Candor, that means our state school aid for next year is frozen at the current 2019–2020 levels,” Kisloski said. Even those levels are not cast in stone, the state can reduce their funding at four different times in the coming twelve months – at the end of this April, the end of June, the end of December, and the end of April 2021.
On top of the freeze and uncertainty, districts have been advised to build a “pandemic adjustment” into the budget – an amount that, for Candor, could reach anywhere from $215,000 to $430,000 or more. Fortunately, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act passed by the US Congress at the end of March provided some federal aid to New York schools. Candor’s share was $215,000, Kisloski said, but he is not sure the federal government will provide additional aid should more state cuts be coming.
At this point, Kisloski and the budget committee have been calculating expected revenues – the state aid (at frozen level); the federal adjustment from CARES; and property tax revenue estimated from last year. The challenge, Kisloski said, is to make the expenses match the revenues. The big expenses – salaries, health insurance and retirement – increase every year and are locked in place by contracts. So cuts need to come from other places. So far, Kisloski has worked with the district business office to identify cuts equal to $380,000. Now he is waiting to hear back from other administrators.
“We’re asking what we can do without in terms of programming and services,” Kisloski said. Meanwhile, an executive order from Governor Andrew Cuomo postpones school board and budget votes until at least June 1.
