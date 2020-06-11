Candor Planning Board Chairman Ed Evans called the June 2 meeting to order under novel circumstances: this was the first time they incorporated Zoom to allow residents to participate remotely. “We’re using the free service offered through the county,” Evans said, noting that people attending in person were maintaining six-foot physical distancing and wearing masks. All residents needed to do to attend virtually was to send an email to Evans and then use the website and pass code to log into the meeting. After initial adjustments for sound, the meeting got off to a good start.
With three of five members present, Evans declared a quorum and described the agenda for the benefit of those listening in remotely. Code Enforcement Officer Marty Jerzak and Town Board Member Patti Reichert were also present as was at least one other community member. Topping the agenda was discussion of the town’s “Parking Prohibition” law (town law no. 5).
Back in the late 1980s, the town promulgated the law to “insure that no vehicles will be parked along the side of Town highways [that would] inhibit the orderly removal of snow from the driving lanes.” While the Planning Board wants to retain the intent of the law – keeping town roads and highways clear in the winter – they saw a need to update the language and reference the existing fee schedule. So, during its February meetings they did just that.
The updated language specifies that people cannot park their vehicles along the streets and highway from midnight to 8 a.m. between Nov. 15 and March 15. If they do, and those parked vehicles present an obstacle to snow removal, the town highway department may tow them at owner expense. New language refers to the fines listed on the annually updated “Building Permit and License Fee Schedule.”
“I’ve discussed this with Kevin Noble (Town Highway Superintendent) and he didn’t see any issues,” Evans said. Now that the Planning Board has approved the new bill, it will require a public hearing before the town can adopt it as law.
At a previous meeting, the Town Board referred the matter of developing agricultural building permits to the Planning Board. “It won’t be a permit so much as a notice of intent to build an agricultural structure,” Town Board Member Patti Reichert said. The town does not intend to collect a fee for agricultural buildings, but they do want to ensure that all structures follow the town laws.
“One issue,” Code Enforcement Officer Marty Jerzak explained, “is the matter of setbacks.” Currently, he is not aware of any setback issues. Another issue, brought up by Reichert, is having the building listed for 9-1-1 reasons. Planning Board members also want clarification on the section of New York’s Real Property Tax Law that allows a 10-year property tax exemption for new agricultural buildings. That law applies to buildings that actively devoted to agricultural or horticultural use and lists conditions for the exemption. It also notes that farmland must be at least five acres in area.
Planning Board members voted to table the topic until next month to allow more time to collect information. Evans also wanted more feedback from the town regarding specifics on what they want in such a permit.
The solar fencing law has been bouncing back and forth between the Town Board and the Planning Board. Last year the town asked the Planning Board to update the Solar Energy section of the Site Plan Review Law (found in Appendix B). At its August 2019 meeting, the Planning Board determined that it would reword the section regarding fence height, bringing it into conformance with recommendations from the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA).
It submitted an updated solar law to the Town Board, which adopted the law at its December meeting. However, the Town Board failed to hold a public hearing, which is required before implementing new laws. So, in February, the board rescinded the law, sending it back to the Planning Board.
Planning Board members feel that the law they crafted, which requires seven-foot fencing around the power generator units and four-foot fencing around the solar arrays, is strong and represents what other towns have adopted.
“The Town Board seemed confused about what it is,” Evans said, referring to last month’s Town Board meeting. “We want to take it back to the Town Board [as written] because it protects the town.”
Evans also reported on a new billboard honoring the graduating class of Candor High School. Look for it when you head north on 96B, just before the turn to Willseyville.
Evans came up with the idea for the billboard the day that the governor announced schools would be closed for the rest of the academic year. He contacted Park Outdoors, the owners of the billboard, and got information about availability and pricing. Then he reached out to members serving on the various Town Boards to generate funds for the sign. “Park Outdoors Advertising also discounted the price and provided the graphic design,” he said.
The next Planning Board meeting is scheduled for Tuesday July7. If one wants information on whether the meeting will include remote access, please contact chairman Ed Evans at ed.evans@townofcandor.org.
