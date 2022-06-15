Candor History Center has a new display that was showcased on the front porch during the annual Memorial Day Parade, and is now on display inside the center. Historical Society president Nancy Riggs has compiled an exemplary exhibition of military men and women from the Candor area who have served in the wars, starting with the Revolutionary War to the present time.
“I knew that we had a lot of files [at the History Center] about military men and women from Candor, mostly from World War II,” Riggs said. “I wanted to showcase those files in some way, but the more I thought about it, the more I wanted to add the major wars that have occurred since Candor was settled in 1794. Candor was surveyed and settled by men who had served in the Revolutionary War, so I decided to start there. I thought it would be a good display to have at the History Center, especially for Memorial Day and Veteran’s Day.”
It only took a couple of months for Riggs to pull this together. Although a lot of the files were already at the center, including photos and articles from World War II and a few from World War I, Riggs dug deeper.
“I knew there were many more who served in those wars that we had no information on, not even a name, so I used a website called findagrave.com, and searched the entries, about 5,000, for Maple Grove Cemetery in Candor,” she said.
Using birth dates to get an idea of the war in which someone might have served, she then went to that person’s name to see if they had served, and if there was a brass plaque on the back of the tombstone indicating which war they had served. She also checked out other Candor cemeteries to find more names. Taking it a step farther, she used a website called Fold3.com. This site provides access to military records, including stories, photos, and personal documents of the men and women who served.
“I was able find the enlistment information, cause of death, and some pictures of several of those who served,” Riggs said. “I knew which men had died in the wars, so also did internet searches on them looking for newspaper articles.”
For the Civil War information, Riggs used the book So Noble a Cause by Jerald Marsh, late of Newark Valley. And not to outdo her own sleuthing methods, she put out a plea on Facebook for names of others who had served in the various wars.
“I know there are many more names out there, and several people gave me veteran’s names when they stopped by the exhibit on Memorial Day.” Riggs was on hand during the exhibit, and was able to gain more information to add to the boards. “I am looking for any information on military people from Candor that anyone wants to send me: names, dates, wars served, pictures, etc. They can send it to me at 189 Honeypot Rd., Candor, NY 13743, email it to me at nancyriggs189@gmail.com, or bring it to the Center when we are open.”
When asked what the main takeaway for this project was, Riggs stated, “I just wanted to showcase the veterans because they all deserve our praise. The display became large as I found more and more to add. I wanted everyone to see how many Candorites served, but also to see how young many of them were when they went in the service. Some of the stories are sad, but many of them are great stories. One family, whose oldest son was taken prisoner by the Japanese early in WWII, soon saw their other two sons, a daughter, and the family dog join the Navy. They all came home at the end of the war, even the POW.”
As soon as the current renovation work is done, the display will be located on the History Center’s first floor. The public is invited to stop by any Monday morning, between 9 a.m. and noon, or by appointment (607-759-4001). The display will be there when the Candor Historical Society holds its annual meeting on June 29 at 7 p.m. at the History Center, 25 Main Street, Candor, as well as other fascinating items the center has to offer. This particular display will be up throughout the summer and especially on open-display for Veteran’s Day.
“I have many relatives who served, and they are proud of their service,” Riggs Said. “I also know many people who served during Vietnam that were not given the praise that they deserved. I think we owe it to all veterans to show that we appreciate their service and are proud of them. Young people also need to know how many people from their hometown have served to help protect their freedoms.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.