This is the third year of Candor Free Library’s “seed library” project. In the past, packets of seeds from High Mowing Organic Seeds have been available for check-out at the circulation desk. The idea was for people to take them home and try something new in their garden. When people wanted just a few seeds, the library ladies showed them how to fold a small seed envelope using origami paper.
Because people enjoyed the seeds so much, the library planned to expand the project this year by adding a hands-on seed starting workshop. Last fall, library director Marcia Enright took advantage of a program through the University of Rhode Island to order more vegetable and flower seeds for the spring project.
Seeds arrived, but the library will remain closed through April 29. Enright did not want the seeds to just sit on the shelf, and she also wanted to reach out to the community during our coronavirus seclusion. So she repackaged some of the seeds and then sorted them into “Corona Victory Garden” bundles. Last week she delivered 33 Victory Garden bundles to the Bread of Life food pantry for community distribution.
“We didn’t get enough packs of each variety to make all the bundles identical,” Enright said. “But we did make sure each bundle has at least one packet of flower seeds.” Depending on which Corona Victory Garden bundle people receive, they will find some of these vegetables: beans, peas, tomatoes, peppers, carrots, lettuces and greens, and squashes.
“Some people may get seeds for turnips or rutabagas or another type of vegetable they have never planted before,” Enright said. “We hope they will be open to trying something new.” She also encourages people who get too many seeds to share them with neighbors. “That way more people can participate,” she said.
Enright has been pulling weeds and sowing seeds since she was a kid and is currently planting her own garden. With all those years of experience, she has a few tips for new gardeners. “Start small,” she said. “If you don’t have a yard, create a container garden.” Enright, who has turned old buckets and olive oil cans into containers, reminded folks to punch holes in the bottom of containers to allow for drainage.
Some seeds, such as lettuce and spinach, can be planted right now in your garden. But others, such as tomatoes and peppers, need to be planted in pots and transplanted later, after our last frost date in late May. Paper cups, yogurt containers, cool whip and butter tubs – even toilet paper tubes – make good seed-starting pots. You can even use this newspaper to make seedling pots. Again, make sure to poke holes in the bottom for drainage, and put them in trays or old cake pans so they do not leak all over your counter. And if you are using paper pots, you might need to water more frequently as they tend to dry out faster.
Once the library reopens, Enright will have a long list of recommendations for gardening books. For now, though, first-time gardeners with internet service can turn to the county extension website (tioga.cce.cornell.edu/gardening). There is a lot of information there as well as links to the state-wide Garden Based Learning website. People can also contact Cornell Cooperative Extension Tioga with their questions. Right now the office is empty as people work from home, but you can email Barb Neal at ban1@cornell.edu. If you do not have internet access or email, call the main CCE Tioga line at 607-687-4020 and leave a detailed message.
