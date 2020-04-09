For the last couple weeks people have been adjusting to an entirely new way of life. That is to say, a way of life that involves a lot less personal interaction.
Social distancing protocols and government mandated shutdowns have dominated the news over the last several weeks. First in New York, then other states across the United States. While that has had a major impact on the local economy, it has also had a significant one on elections.
While there is been significantly less coverage on cable news about the presidential race, state races continue to play out. Some candidates, like Leslie Danks Burke, who is running as a Democrat in the 28th District, have kicked up their digital efforts to make up for lost face-to-face interaction.
Even for Burke's team though, the full-shutdown of non-essential work was one that felt like a surprise. "It was an extraordinary experience because the shelter in place orders came out right at the time that the petitioning process was starting to get underway," she remembered. Even though it is only been a couple weeks, it feels much longer than that.
"In our case, we had to get 1,000 petition signatures from registered democrats in order to have our campaign on the ballot. About two weeks into the process word came down," Burke added. "It was necessary to stop volunteers from going out and visiting door-to-door and getting those signatures earlier than we had expected, but it also cut down the signature requirements."
She called it a flurry of activity. Something she had not really ever experienced before. "All of a sudden we had to put a call out to our 200 volunteers, who were working very diligently throughout the district to get signatures and say, 'Okay team, get them in as fast as you can, because we need to turn them into the state by the end of the week,'" Burke said. "We were enormously gratified in our campaign that as soon as we put that call out to all of our volunteers, the pages just came flooding back."
She said people were generous in making sure they got their signatures to the team as quickly as possible. "They just poured in," she quipped. "So then we spent a few days, my campaign team and I proofreading those and double checking them against the database."
Burke noted that even though the requirements were lowered, it did not change the “due diligence” that was required to get them across the finish line. "Volunteers were all over the place working fast, putting gloves on, carrying around and using hand sanitizer, keeping six feet away from others, and collecting every last signature we could safely," Burke continued.
Now though, things have really changed. From that point onward, person-to-person interaction effectively ended. "It is very different to all of a sudden be in a position where you're trying to reach voters but can't go visit with people personally," Burke said. "It sure does make campaigning different. It also is particularly challenging in a region like ours, where internet access is paltry, to say the least, for a lot of people."
While a lot of issues will come up now that the coronavirus pandemic is impacting every county in New York – and stay at home orders have been expanded through all walks of life – internet access has become a major flashpoint.
"We're seeing that in so many different contexts. In the campaign, but also in the healthcare context, in the education context, children are trying to get online to be able to do their schoolwork. People are trying to use telemedicine to meet with their doctors for, you know, whatever smaller issues might be treatable over a computer line rather than going into hospitals that could be very crowded," she said. "And those sorts of opportunities are a lot harder for people to take advantage of when the internet is as poor as it is in some parts of our region. So we're certainly seeing that on the campaign front, that it is harder to reach people. We're making every single effort that we can to overcome that, and we're very proud of how many achievements we have had."
The Burke campaign did their first “digital” event before the shelter in place orders dropped, which she said was a major accomplishment. "We saw the trend and recognized the public health concerns, so we moved one event online, and it turned out to be a really successful opportunity for people to join through Facebook Live and participate from the comfort of their own home," she continued. "We're seeing more engagement. Despite the curve ball we were all thrown."
That does not change planning efforts, though. Burke said planning for the worst-case scenario with an eye toward optimism is key. "We need to make sure our systems are up and running so we can reach as many people as possible and do as much outreach as possible in case this does last for a while," she added. "And if it doesn't, and we're able to get out and visit people that'll be great, right?"
Either way, Burke views the challenging times ahead as an opportunity to supercharge engagement across the region. Particularly, in places where engagement has been sparse or difficult to achieve through the old school methods of political campaigning.
