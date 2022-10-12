The Rotary Club of Ithaca has awarded nearly $15,000 in grants to 15 community nonprofits, more than tripling the amount of funding the club donated in the annual grants program ten years ago.
Projects that received grants include recreating a mural of the Underground Railroad beneath the Green Street bridge, teaching homeschooled youth the art of magic and training disabled residents to work with animals at local farms and veterinarians.
“It is clear that there is a great need in our area and through these Rotary grants, organizations can improve the quality of life for the people in the community they serve,” said Robert Gravani, a Rotary member who cochaired the project.
Rotary Club members raised $10,000 for the grants program by making donations at weekly club meetings. An anonymous donor also pledged a matching $5,000 gift for the program.
“These grants help our local agencies meet their missions,” said Kelly Buck, a Rotary member who also cochaired the program. “And we try and spread out Rotary grant money across a range of needs.”
The annual program provides grants of up to $1,000 to community organizations evaluated by a six-member committee. The agencies that were selected to receive funding were honored at a presentation at the Rotary Club on October 5.
The 2022 grant recipients are:
Alcohol and Drug Council of Tompkins County - $995
Purchase 1,000 fentanyl test strips
Catholic Charities - $1,000
Purchase new shoes for 30 school children
Civic Ensemble - $1,000
Partner with the Sciencenter to host a theatre residency
Communitas ALC - $1,000
Supplies for the youth Tompkins Magical Arts Collective
Downtown Ithaca Children’s Center - $793
Building improvements for a safe, welcoming space
Family Reading Partnership - $1,000
Purchase children’s books for the new family space and the Bright Red Bookshelves
Finger Lakes Independence Center - $1,000
Modular aluminum ramp for the home of an individual with a disability
Habitat for Humanity - $1,000
Purchase ladders, saw and work platforms to safely equip job sites
Hospicare & Palliative Care Services of TC - $1,000
Create a Food Wishes Fund
Ithaca Murals and Southside Community Center - $1,000
Support black artists to reawaken the Underground Railroad mural on Green St.
Mental Health Association of Tompkins County - $1,000
Purchase a Meeting Owl (virtual meeting technology)
Southworth Library Association - $725
Lunch and Learn workshop series at the Library
Stablework Corporation - $1,000
Purchase materials to train residents in animal care and to create products to sell at the Ithaca Farmers Market.
Sustainable Finger Lakes, Inc. - $995
Purchase a video camera, tripod and editing software
Varna Community Association, Inc. - $1,000
Create and install signage for a new trail system
Ithaca Rotary’s community grants are intended to promote the quality of life in Tompkins County and the greater Ithaca area. These grants support organizations in the community that have special projects or needs which are not funded by general funding sources.
Contributions to Rotary’s Community Grants program are gratefully accepted at any time. Donation checks may be made payable to Ithaca Rotary Club and mailed to P.O. Box 306, Ithaca, NY 14851. Please note “Community grants” on the memo line.
