ITHACA, NY -- The entrepreneurship incubator, Rev: Ithaca Startup Works, recently received funding from the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) to launch a new hardware accelerator that helps clean-energy startups develop their ideas into prototypes. NYSERDA’s Accelerate Southern Tier Grant enables Rev to offer the five or six participating startups up to $10,000 toward bringing their climate-tech innovations to market under the 11-week summer program.
The Accelerate Southern Tier Grant recognizes Rev as a company that provides business mentorship, connections, a state-of-the-art workspace, entrepreneurial events, and other startup resources for new or growing businesses dedicated to creating jobs in the region.
This summer, the ClimateTech Prototyping Hardware Accelerator will support early-stage product startups from across the Southern Tier of New York State with the resources they need to create, test, improve, and pitch their prototypes of hardware solutions for climate impact.
Ken Rother, director of Rev: Ithaca Startup Works and its hardware accelerator, said that the grant from NYSERDA sets the accelerator’s goals within reach by funding expenses, including supplies, manufacturers and subcontractors.
“Building prototypes can get expensive, but the only way to figure out if you're doing the right thing is to build stuff and get feedback,” Rother said.
Rother designed the program with hands-on workshops that teach participants how to refine their prototypes to be commercially desirable, technologically viable, and economically feasible.
“There's a big difference between an invention and a product — and that's really what we try to help distinguish,” Rother said.
NYSERDA invested in Rev as part of its initiative to build more clean-energy startups in the Southern Tier by optimizing the region’s robust climate-tech industry. Rother said that Rev aligns with the mission of the grant program because the company has been successful at cultivating regional startups. Last year, startup members of Rev hired 201 new employees, raised $36.9 million in capital and generated $36 million in revenue.
Rother said that being based in Ithaca has given Rev access to a network of companies working to decarbonize the economy. Thus, Rother said, the program can facilitate the expansion of clean energy startups by introducing entrepreneurs to suppliers, manufacturers, scale-up and mentorship programs, working spaces and eco-conscious consumers in the Southern Tier.
“One of the things we teach in our programs is how to interact with customers and get their input, so doing that in a place like Ithaca is going to be easier because there are people who are very motivated to help you and care about what you're doing,” Rother said.
Focusing this hardware accelerator on climate-tech solutions opens the opportunity for participating startups to make connections with other clean-energy companies in the area, address similar challenges and processes, and market to locals in high demand for green products, Rother said.
“I think Ithaca is a really great place to interact with early-stage customers,” Rother said. “The concept of a beachhead market — where is that first group of people, or early adopters who really want what you have — lines up really well with Ithaca.”
During the fifth and final stage of the ClimateTech Prototyping Hardware Accelerator, the cohort of entrepreneurs will showcase their prototypes to investors and community members at “Demo Day.”
“Our 11-week program is like the watering station of mile one, so there's a whole bunch more to go, but now at least you're on your way,” Rother said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.