Every entrepreneur knows that there’s opportunity in every crisis. The COVID-19 pandemic was a tragedy on many levels but one silver lining is that it seems to have sparked a surge in entrepreneurship. A high percentage of these new ventures are the kind of small, street-level specialty businesses that bring traffic and vitality to locations. You don’t have to look further than downtown Ithaca for evidence of that.
At least 19 new businesses opened downtown so far this year, according to Gary Ferguson, the Executive Director of the Downtown Ithaca Alliance (DIA). There are currently three or four ribbon cuttings scheduled between in October and November
Here’s the current list of 2022’s new downtown businesses:
- •Adam Grill (114 W. Green St.)
- •Lev Kitchen (222 E. State St.)
- •One Stop Kicks (107 S. Cayuga St.)
- •The Pretty Peach Waxing Studio (112 W. State St.)
- •The Rest Gallery (113 W. State St.)
- •Mix Gallery (156 E. State St.)
- •Zaza Smoke Shop (101 E. State St.)
- •Tableside (112 N. Cayuga St.)
- •Cayuga Smoke Shop (207 N. Aurora Street)
- •Good Choices (110 E. State St.)
- •Covenstead Workplaces (203 N. Aurora St.)
- •5 Sisters (W. Green / Press Bay)
- •The Gallery (W. Green / Press Bay)
- •Paris Baguette (125 E. State St.)
- •Yellow Deli (143 E. State Street)
- •Envious Vegan Handbags (123 N. Cayuga St.)
- •Revelry Yards (109–111 N. Aurora St.)
- •Purposeful Parenting (207 N. Geneva St.)
- •Café Dewitt [new owners] (215 N. Cayuga St.)
Among these businesses, Revelry Yards and Paris Baguette have hit major milestones within the last few weeks.
Revelry Yards hosted its grand opening on Sept. 19, 2022. The brewpub is already being commended for its casual, welcoming lounge space and clever drink titles. The restaurant extends onto the back patio where guests can find “The Yards,” an outdoor, relaxing hangout equipped with games, fire pits, and more. You can read all about their mission, restaurant, and vision on their website. https://www.revelryyards.com/.
Even more recently, Paris Baguette opened its doors for the first time on Sept. 28, 2022. There are over 4,000 units of the franchise across the globe, and Ithaca now hosts one. Owner Yeonseok Song became familiar with Paris Baguette in her former homeland of South Korea. When her family moved to Ithaca, she quickly realized she could launch one here. She has a long-term goal to build another cafe closer to Cornell’s campus after gauging the success of the Commons location. You can find out more about the café’s offerings at https://www.parisbaguette.com.
The DIA works closely with businesses that are trying to start and/or grow in Ithaca. Gary Ferguson, the Executive Director of the Downtown Ithaca Alliance, says they’re directly involved with preparing businesses to open. “We handle a lot of the behind the scenes work to help businesses get on their feet,” Ferguson said. “We will write and send out press releases, plan grand-openings, and prepare ribbon-cuttings for any business taking up space downtown. It’s our way of welcoming them into our community and setting the precedent that we’re a support system for one another.”
Even after a business opens its doors, they continue to receive accommodations from the Downtown Ithaca Alliance. “By taking an active role in business development over time, we’re improving the business climate of our community,” Ferguson said. “Street-level businesses are the lifeblood of the Commons and we provide them with necessary resources in return for such hard work.”
Kristina Thelen — Business Development Director of the Downtown Ithaca Alliance — adds to Ferguson by saying, “The businesses we welcome into our city truly bring the warmth and the experience that our community craves. They’re at the epicenter of creating a vibrant downtown. We’re just a pillar holding them steady. They interact with community members on a daily basis, learning what the people need and adjusting to fit these requests. They’re vital, and we continue to fuel this life source — and by that, I mean these businesses— by helping them in whatever way we can.”
While new shops are preparing for grand openings and welcoming their first customers, others are preparing to move on. The only business that’s scheduled to close on the DIA’s radar—is Waffle Frolic, which will shut its doors for good on Oct. 15, 2022. Owners Dmitry and Brittany Serebryany say they have lots of decision making to do, but they’re ready to embark on their next professional adventure.
“It’s really hard to see businesses go, but the joy of Ithaca is that there’s always turnover,” Ferguson said. “New creative visions keep downtown alive and prosperous, and we’re thankful to every business that has a part in that, whether they’re still operating or not.”
