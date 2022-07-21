Brandmint, an agency specializing in creative and marketing technology, has market share in Rochester, NY, Richmond, VA, and now the Finger Lakes Region as it announces the acquisition of Ithaca-based marketing agency Communiqué Design & Marketing Inc. Established in 1991, Communiqué offers a variety of marketing and communications services to its diverse clientele spanning the Finger Lakes region and beyond.
With the acquisition of Communiqué, which has extensive experience in public relations, brand development, influencer marketing, and storytelling, Brandmint will now be a full-service advertising, marketing, and public relations agency. Additionally, Communiqué’s clients can expect the same level of service but expanded digital marketing service offerings and research.
Brandmint President and Founder Louie Maier shared, “I am thrilled to grow Brandmint by combining forces with Communiqué. Both teams bring strong skill sets and diverse experiences that will be very complimentary.” Maier added, “I love the Finger Lakes region and am excited to become a part of the Ithaca community.”
Brandmint will retain the Communiqué staff and its current office location in the South Hill Business Campus which will be managed by Communiqué’s Vice President Madalene Ulrich. The newly combined workforce of 16 individuals plus the expansion of capabilities will enable Brandmint and Communiqué to continue to provide exceptional service to current and future clientele.
Following the transition, Communiqué President and CEO Laurie Linn will join Brandmint’s Advisory Board to aid in the preservation of the values on which Communiqué and Brandmint were built. Linn shared, “After 31 years in business, it was so important to me that our team have an environment in which they could continue to grow and thrive. I am confident Louie will lead our team, clients, and community successfully into the future.” Linn added, “Louie is a kind and passionate entrepreneur in all aspects of his life—as am I; we were able to align the opportunities rather quickly!”
Maier added, “Laurie and I are so alike; from our similar upbringings to the way we view business. Our shared experiences and values have made us confident this is right for both companies. Brandmint's top priority is to preserve the values on which Communique was founded more than thirty years ago. Laurie and her team have built deep roots in Ithaca and Brandmint will continue to uphold those values and community presence.”
