ITHACA, NY -- On the night of Jan. 23, the Ithaca Ale House had a packed bar, seating fans of the Bills during the recent playoff game, and diners peeking over the booths as each cheer or sigh rang out in the restaurant. Others were there to take in the new look of the popular dinner spot, now in full swing in its new location, giving it not just a new coat of paint, but more space, a new atmosphere and a new experience for diners.
The bar and restaurant completed its move to the City Centre building at 301 East State St. after 15 years at its Aurora Street location on Nov. 11. The new location is about twice the size of the old venue at 5,300 square feet, and boasts a lot of changes despite only being a few doors down from its original home.
Those now going to dine at the Ithaca staple can try a variety of seating styles, including open tables, bar seating, or closed in booths that offer a bit of privacy with their raised blurred glass panes. Other diners will be able to get a peek into the open kitchen as staff prepares the restaurant’s signature burgers, flatbreads, and other dishes. The bar features multiple displays so those who go to watch their favorite game can do so, but those further back in the restaurant can be far enough away to feel separated from the bar and get more of that restaurant experience.
The walls are adorned with tasteful photos of some of Ithaca's campus landmarks and unique wall art of waterways like the Finger Lakes and the Cayuga Inlet, giving it a nice bit of local flair.
The new location also features an open patio with a fireplace and an events room that can be rented out for different gatherings in the back for up to about 30 people, which the restaurant says can be reserved over email or phone.
While the easy to spot sign has been on the new building now for much longer, owner John O’Leary says that the pandemic, supply chain issues, licensing delays and other factors delayed the opening of the new location.
“I'm actually still waiting on a couple pieces of equipment, this supply chain is crazy, you know,” O’Leary said. “We waited an extra two-and-a-half months for our furniture [...] We could have been opened and we didn't open till mid November, we could have been opened in probably September.”
It was a long process, with O’Leary having originally made inquiries with the new building owners soon after the corner was sold, working with Holt Architects and local contractors to make it happen.
But now that it’s set, O’Leary says it’s been a “pinch me” moment to have this new space.
“You know, I'd really outgrown that [old] location,” he said. “It was getting to a point where I was turning away as many people as I was serving in a day, and I said, that's not good, so I wanted to find a new space.”
As for the food, the owner says that while they are still focused on making their burgers great, they’ve added more healthy and vegetarian options. They also welcomed a new chef, David Schaap from the New York City restaurant The Butcher’s Daughter, an all-vegetarian restaurant. His résumé includes running other restaurants in the city as well, including barbecue, giving him a diverse culinary background coming to Ithaca.
“I joke sometimes I'm the only chef I think that went from owning a small barbecue concept in Brooklyn to owning a vegan concept and gaining 20 pounds in the process,” said Schaap. “So, you know, I'm no stranger to meat, but for me the fun challenge is keeping the identity while just kind of opening the doors to all of these other demographics.”
He emphasized the larger selection of flatbreads, the introduction of an ‘Impossible’ burger option and other meat substitutes, and the roasted cauliflower as great options for diners to check out.
Schaap also spoke highly of the Ale House staff.
“I came onto a team of guys that, most of them who've been there for over 10 years,” said Schaap. “Luckily, it wasn't difficult getting everyone on board. Everyone was kind of waiting for a leader to do some nicer stuff and show them some techniques and things, and they want to learn. So, you know, it's great, I got really good career guys, I got no complaints there.”
Schaap said that among his kitchen staff, the reaction to the new space has been “pure excitement.”
“The thing I’ve heard most from customers is that they don’t feel like they’re in Ithaca,” said O’Leary, proudly reflecting on the upgrades. “They feel like they’re in, you know, some swanky bourgeois New York City restaurant.”
