Ithaca, NY (14850)

Today

Snow showers early will become steadier snow for the afternoon. High 19F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 8F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.