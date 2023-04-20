The City of Ithaca, Downtown Ithaca Alliance, Ithaca/Tompkins County Convention and Visitors Bureau, and the Tompkins Chamber recently welcomed The Pork Shop by Van Noble Farm to downtown Ithaca. This new addition to downtown Ithaca promises to be a destination for foodies and fans of locally-sourced, high-quality meats.
The Pork Shop by Van Noble Farm is a family-owned business that has been raising pigs on their farm in Trumansburg, NY for over a decade. Their pigs are raised in a pasture-based system using non-GMO grains. The result is pork that is flavorful, tender, and delicious.
The new shop will offer a variety of pork products including sausages, chops, roasts, and more. In addition, the specialty shop recently launched its Community Pork Share. Spring Shares start on April 20.
"We are thrilled to be opening our first retail location in downtown," said Devon Van Noble, co-owner of The Pork Shop by Van Noble Farms. "We believe that there is a growing demand for high-quality, locally-sourced meats and we are excited to be able to offer that to the community."
The Downtown Ithaca Alliance is equally excited to welcome The Pork Shop to the community.
"We are always looking for unique and interesting businesses to add to our downtown," said Gary Ferguson, executive director of the Downtown Ithaca Alliance. "The Pork Shop is a great addition to our already vibrant food scene and we are looking forward to seeing the positive impact it will have on our community."
The Pork Shop by Van Noble Farms is now open just in time for grilling season. You can find it in the historic Dewitt Mall, 215 N. Cayuga St. in downtown Ithaca. The Pork Shop joins a list of new businesses to come to the community recently. The BRGR Hub, serving freshly prepared beef burgers, salads, and sandwiches; and William Jane Dispensary, a New York State licensed cannabis dispensary, has also opened in downtown Ithaca during the past month. Both these new businesses are located on the Ithaca Commons.
For more information about these and other downtown businesses, visit downtownithaca.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.