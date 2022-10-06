The Downtown Ithaca Alliance’s 25th Anniversary Celebration is coming up on Thursday, Oct 13 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the historic State Theatre, 107 W. State St., downtown Ithaca. During this celebration, the organization will present six awards in the following categories to the following local individuals, community partners, and downtown businesses and development projects:
City Partner Recognition: Julie Holcomb & Tom Parsons
Julie Holcomb is being recognized for her work as the City of Ithaca Clerk. Holcomb has been a city employee for more than 20 years.
Tom Parson is being awarded for his dedication to the community as the City of Ithaca Fire Department Chief.
Economic Development Project: Green Street Parking Garage
For the past year, Vecino Group has been working to redevelop a portion of Green Street Parking Garage in preparation for the Ithaca Conference Center currently under construction. The redeveloped parking garage on Green Street now has six of its seven levels of parking (268 spaces) available for public use. The reconstructed garage now boasts a vehicle counter, electric vehicle charging station spaces, and a pair of elevators. When the entire garage is completed next year, 334 total parking spaces will be available in the garage.
Downtown Nonprofit Partner of the Year: Tompkins County Public Library
TCPL is dedicated to providing educational and informative programs and specialty services to thousands of residents and students each year. This year, to assist residents who are unable to physically visit the library, it introduced a mail-delivery service of books, audiobooks, DVDs, CDs, and magazines. Plus, the library was a champion of our 2022 PRIDE Week debut by co-organizing a teen fashion & drag show as part of the inaugural celebration.
Special Events Partner of the Year: John Ryan and Ashley Broadwell
John Ryan, owner of Sound on Sound, is our reliable sound engineer for programming at the Bernie Milton Pavilion during our special events.
Ashley Broadwell is a dedicated volunteer for many of our special events, especially our CFCU Summer Concert Series.
Board Member of the Year: Brett Bossard
Brett, our board secretary, is a dedicated champion of the Downtown community. For nearly a decade, he served as the Executive Director for Cinemapolis bringing top-rated indie films to our community. During the pandemic, Brett adapted the filmhouse to the virtual trends by introducing a film streaming service for folks to enjoy films from the comfort of their home. This adaption helped the film house continue business when venues were shut down for in-person visits during the height of the pandemic.
Downtown Business of the Year: Buffalo Street Books
Buffalo Street Books is a co-op bookstore in the Dewitt Mall managed by Lisa Swayze. Swayze, the team, and the book store Board of Directors have worked hard at making that business model become a success. This bookstore is regularly developing new programming and special events promotions to truly distinguish itself. Buffalo Street Books is located in the historic Dewitt Mall.
Lifetime Achievement Award: Joseph Wetmore
Joe has committed much of his life to serving the downtown community. He is a DIA organization founder and a longstanding DIA Board of Directors member. As the owner of Autumn Leaves Used Books on the Commons, he can regularly be found supporting the business community. He applies his knowledge and skills to mentoring other businesses and helping them to work within the structure of our local municipality and to work together when changes are needed. He has helped business owners with their business plans, worked with the DIA on building its long-term plans, and worked at the government level to put resources where they are most effective.
Ithacans can join DIA in honoring these individuals, businesses, and projects at its 25th Anniversary Celebration. In addition to the awards ceremony, guests will be treated to gourmet food sampling stations and a live performance from Ithaca's popular hip-hop group, the Gunpoets. To purchase tickets, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/downtown-ithaca-alliances-25th-anniversary-celebration-tickets-422904898937 or visit the State Theatre site at stateofithaca.org.
