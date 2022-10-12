When you enter Comics for Collectors nostalgia washes over you as your gaze moves across the tightly packed shelves that line the space, floor to ceiling. It’s a quiet establishment populated by customers, young and old who independently peruse cover after colorful cover until they’re ready to ring up their pile of new reads.
Tim Gray has owned and operated Comics for Collectors since 1981. Gray and his partner Bill Turner first opened the store on the second floor of 148 The Commons. After early success, they began envisioning a bigger future, setting a goal to one day own five stores. While they never opened another four, they did manage to start two more. In 1983, Gray and Turner opened a store in Elmira, which operated until 1993, and in 1991, the team launched a third store in Corning, which closed its doors in 2001.
The Ithaca store has continued to thrive. In 1994 the store moved to 207 N. Aurora St. Gray assumed full ownership of Comics for Collectors in 2000 after Turner sold his shares in the business. And in 2020 the store moved to its current location at 124 W. State St.
Forty years after starting the business Gray is still as passionate about the business and Ithaca, as he was in the beginning.
Gray has watched much transition around the Commons, but he’s specifically paid attention to the fall of print technology here. “The Commons were once heavily populated by magazine stores, newsstands, and businesses of the sort,” Gray said. “Over time, as technology changed, these stores began closing their doors. It’s been hard to see the printing industry slowly diminish over the last two decades with the rise of the internet and social media. I’m just fortunate that people still seek out comics the way they’re meant to be read: on the page. I look outside every day and remember that my store stands as a relic of print history that once was in Ithaca.”
Gray attributes the ability to keep comic stores successful to the constant turnover in the industry. 98% of Gray’s inventory is new content at any given time because there’s constantly new material. “Keeping up with the changing market can be exhausting, but it’s what keeps the people coming back,” Gray said. “New stuff often gets released at similar times of year, so I’ve learned to gauge when I need to update my collection. There’s often releases in the first month, in the summer, and then again in the fall, making it so my store’s constantly changing. Some of my customers return a couple times of year just because they know it’ll be like walking into a new store every time.”
Gray has managed to retain his enthusiasm for the business. “I know so many people who spend decades working in grocery stores or similar establishments and hate what they do,” Gray said. “It’s because they’re doing the exact same thing, day after day, and they burn themselves out. My industry changes all the time and I get to reinvent my job and how I do it whenever I want. Every day offers something new and I get to interpret it however I’d like.”
As for the future of his store, Gray has high expectations. The pandemic definitely impacted things, like it did for everyone, but he only sees room for growth. “The number one thing I hope will change as we come out of COVID is what publishing companies are willing to print,” Gray said. “It’s been common practice in recent years to only print the newest editions of comics to have available in stores. Take Max Meow for example. The fourth book in the series just came out and that’s the one I have on my shelves. It’s not ideal to only have the newest edition available because then readers miss all the content that came before. It would be really cool if print companies could start budgeting to print these earlier editions so stores like mine can reach more readers.”
Comics for Collectors, 124 W. State St., (607) 272-3007; Tuesday through Sunday 12 p.m. through 6 p.m.
