ITHACA ,NY -- The City Federation of Women’s Organizations is seeking applicants for its $10,000 innovation grant. The organization’s mission is to work on projects that improve quality of life for women and girls. According to board member Linda Santos, the innovation grant will ideally go to an organization that would target community development for girls and/or women, education-based programs, gender equity programs, health access and outcomes, or human services.
Santos said the City Federation of Women’s Organizations (CFWO) also focuses on housing for women who have been victims of domestic violence or need a fresh start. In addition to the $10,000 innovation grant, they also have their regular grants that are up to $5,000 for programs that similarly enhance quality of life for women and girls.
CFWO serves all of Tompkins County, but was founded in Ithaca in 1910 by a group of women concerned with education, recreation, philanthropy, health, safety and civic betterment, according to the organization’s website. In 1920, the group purchased a home on the Corner of Cayuga and Seneca Streets and opened the first Women’s Community Building as a recreational center for women and girls. There were meeting rooms and living quarters for young working women. Seven years later, they purchased the house next door as a home for older women. In the 1940s, the organization expanded again and opened a community nursing school.
Things continued to evolve and by 1960 both houses were gone, and the new Women’s Community Building opened with a community auditorium and commercial kitchen. However, as community needs changed and membership declined, the organization decided to sell the building in 2012. That site is now home to Breckenridge, an affordable housing building. And the money from that sale went toward creating an endowment so the CFWO can continue to support the changing needs of women and girls.
“Prior to selling the building we had to fundraise constantly,” Santos said. “That was part of the point of selling. It’s hard work. There are so many really good non-profits in our neighborhoods.”
Santos said last year the endowment allowed them to award 15 $5,000 grants. Some of those grants included money to Ithaca Health Alliance to provide healthcare and diagnostic services for women, Southside Community Center for Black Girl Alchemists’ spring break trip, Learning Web for preventing the cycle of abuse and violence in young families, Free Science Workshop for empowering underserved girls through STEM (science, technology, engineering, math), and more. The organization also has the ability to award unexpected needs grants, and last year gave $1,000 to the Kitchen Cupboard to purchase a new freezer.
Santos also mentioned the grant that went to Finger Lakes Toy Library to support a mobile toy library that goes out into the community to engage in structured playtime to bring kids together as one she found particularly innovative and fun.
“They’re all fantastic and worthy,” Santos said of grant winners. “When we get to the point where we have too many grants to fund, it’ll be kind of a good problem to have.”
Santos said while the organization does not solicit donations, they are able to accept them if people are interested. Contact information for the organization is available on the website, WomenBuildingCommunity.org.
The applications for the innovation grant of $10,000 are due March 24, and all the forms to apply can be found on WomenBuildingCommunity.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.