Tioga State Bank’s Robert M. Fisher Nominated as Chairman-elect of Independent Community Bankers of America
Tioga State Bank announced that President and CEO Robert M. Fisher was nominated for the national position of Chairman-elect for the 2020-2021 Independent Community Bankers of America® (ICBA) board of directors. ICBA’s board of directors will vote on the nominations during the 2020 ICBA national convention which will be held March 8-12 in Orlando.
Fisher has been involved in ICBA for more than 11 years.
“I am pleased to continue my service to ICBA and advocate for community banking in our nation. As community bankers we are dedicated to serving our local communities, and the support of ICBA is critical to that mission,” Fisher said in an announcement.
A rundown of Tompkins County’s $13.8 million in REDC awards
New York Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul announced in December the ninth round of Regional Economic Development Council (REDC) initiative awards for each of the 10 economic development regions in the state.
The Southern Tier, an eight-county region including Tompkins County, was one of five top performers, receiving $88.9 million to support economic development projects.
Tompkins County was awarded approximately $13.8 million for 31 projects.
Projects awarded funding in Tompkins County include:
Transonic Systems – global competitiveness/automated manufacturing ($220,000)
YMCA of Ithaca – renovation to support increased childcare and community space
($1,184,000)
Coddington Road Community Center – childcare and afterschool care expansion and modernization ($700,000)
Enclose Cass Park Rink –
($523,269)
Downtown Ithaca Community Conference Center –
($5,000,000)
The REDC initiative, established in 2011, is part of Governor Andrew Cuomo’s strategy for economic development that is community-based and performance-driven with a goal of jumpstarting the economy and creating jobs. The initiative empowers communities, business and academic leaders, as well as members of the public in each region of the state, to develop strategic plans specifically tailored to their region’s unique strengths and resources to create jobs, improve quality of life and grow the economy.
Tompkins Trust Company Promotes Michelle Hallock to Assistant Vice President, Senior Learning & Development Business Partner
Tompkins Trust Company has promoted Michelle Hallock to Assistant Vice President, Senior Learning & Development Business Partner. Hallock will continue to report to Laura Geary, Vice President, Learning & Development Manager.
Hallock has been with Tompkins Trust Company for 10 years and was previously employed with Denby USA Limited. Her responsibilities include partnering with Tompkins affiliates for hands-on training, coaching, career development, team building, and problem solving. She will continue to help individuals maximize their potential, and support Tompkins Financial’s business initiatives.
“We are thrilled for Michelle,” said Laura Geary, Vice President, Learning & Development Manager. “She has grown into a superlative mentor, leader, and growth manager for Tompkins and our employees.”
Hallock holds her Bachelor of Arts in History from the University of North Carolina and is a certified VitalSmarts trainer. She enjoys spending time with her husband and children and working as a board member for the Registrar for Tompkins Girls Hockey Association.
Tompkins Trust Company Promotes Nancy Bussieres to Assistant Vice President, Employee Relations Manager
Tompkins Trust Company has promoted Nancy Bussieres to Assistant Vice President, Employee Relations Manager. She will continue to report to Scott Pronti, Vice President, Human Resources.
Bussieres was previously with Cayuga Medical Center and has nine years of experience in Human Resources. In her role she will be responsible for fostering an environment that enhances the team member experience throughout the life-cycle of one’s career at Tompkins. She will identify and execute programs that enrich the culture, promote inclusion, and foster team member engagement.
“We are thrilled for Nancy’s promotion,” Pronti said. “Her experience in human resources, employee engagement, and culture management continues to enrich both our employees and our community.”
According to a press release, Bussieres is active in her community and serves as a board member with the Alcohol & Drug Council, and is a board member with SHRMTC (Society for Human Resource Management of Tompkins County). She is also a member of SHRM nationally. She holds her Master Degree in Psychology and enjoys spending time with her husband and two children.
Paleontological Research Institution Announces Enhanced New Websites
The Paleontological Research Institution (PRI) has a long history of serving a wide and diverse audience, from scientists to school children, and its two public educational venues—the Museum of the Earth and Cayuga Nature Center—each have their own unique audiences. With the goals of improving ease of access and enhancing visitors’ experience, PRI has launched a new suite of integrated websites.
To meet the needs of the amazing diversity of audiences for our services, PRI has been engaged in a multi-year review and overhaul of their Internet-based services. They are continuing that effort by providing the three new and enhanced websites: https://www.priweb.org/, https://MuseumOfTheEarth.org, and https://CayugaNatureCenter.org. They encourage you to explore each and provide feedback through their “Contact Us” link on their websites or to marketing@priweb.org.
An exciting feature on PRI’s main site (priweb.org) is their new science blog, which consists of short essays on a diversity of topics—ranging from paleontology to evolution to climate change—that are written by PRI staff. Several posts are already available and can be read at https://www.priweb.org/blog. New posts will be added regularly and are announced on PRI’s social media accounts (Twitter: @prinstitution; Facebook: @museumoftheearth).
With the goal that their sites can be enjoyed by everyone, regardless of who you are or what kind of device you're using to access the web, PRI’s new websites have been specifically designed to be mobile-friendly and ADA accessible.
