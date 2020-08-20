Brindley Street Bridge construction has received a new start date: Aug. 28 but the completion date of Dec. 31, 2020 remains the same.
The project will seek to replace the single-lane bridge and connect Taber St. with the West State St./Taughannock Blvd. intersection.
The existing one-lane Brindley Street Bridge will be closed for vehicular and pedestrian traffic for major improvement. Once the repair work is completed, the single-lane bridge will be open for pedestrian traffic only.
The city says that a new bridge that connects Taber Street with the West State Street/Taughannock Boulevard intersection will be open for both vehicular and pedestrian traffic on August 28, 2020.
For additional information contact: Addisu Gebre, Bridge Systems Engineer DPW - Engineering (607) 274-6530
