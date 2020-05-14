It appears that the Dryden Central School District plans on holding a ceremony for the 2020 graduating class, as Superintendent Josh Bacigalupi outlined the district’s plan for the in-person graduation ceremony at a Board of Education meeting on May 11.
The plan is to hold the ceremony inside the field house at Tompkins Cortland Community College on July 31.
“TC3 has indicated that if they’re allowed to have 50 percent or more of their staff on site, then they will have it indoors,” Bacigalupi said. “And then we will take our cue from the guidance from the state about how many people are allowed in the field house, and whether we have one ceremony, two ceremonies or three ceremonies, and what the cap will be for students’ guests.”
Bacigalupi also said there are still some factors in play that could change the arrangement of the ceremony.
“If we’re not allowed to have it inside the field house, then we will still have it at TC3, but it will probably be outside, and the look and feel of that will be dependent on the directives,” he said. “Everyone’s planning from a more standard-looking ceremony, to like a drive-in type of thing where the kids stand in front of a car and there’s a stage in the parking lot, which is really funny to think about, but that’s some of the things that people are trying to do to overcome that.”
The district is also planning on asking any graduates that are either shipping out to basic training or joining an athletic program before July 31 to stick around the area so the district can honor them.
Later in the meeting, the board unanimously approved the proposed budget for the 2020–2021 academic year. The proposed budget adds up to be $42,826,418, which is a 4.46 percent increase from the 2019–2020 budget ($40,996,053). Bacigalupi said the increase is “largely due to debt service” from the capital project. The district owes 980,754. Business Manager Emily Shipe said, “When you back the debt service out, it's a 2.07 percent increase over last year’s budget.”
Despite the increases to the proposed budget, there will not be an increase in the tax levy. However, Shipe said this comes with an asterisk.
“It is a zero percent increase to the taxpayers, which is what a contingency budget is, but when you see the budget noticed in the newsletter, you will see that the contingency budget is like $96,000 in change less than the budget that we are proposing,” she said. “The only reason why I want to point that out is because … those certain things that we cannot have in the contingency budget that I had to back out to make that difference, so that reflects a 4.43 percent increase over this current year’s budget.”
“In contingency, it is a zero [percent] that we’re presenting for the proposed budget, but there is that slight difference with those other things that we have to back out of the contingency if we have to go that route.”
A newsletter on budget mailed out on May 28. Poles will “open” from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on June 9. Bacigalupi made it clear that there will not be any in-district voting. (The district is still required by state law to have poles be open as it was not something that was addressed in Governor Andrew Cuomo’s executive order issued on May 1.) All voting will be casted through absentee ballots. Absentee ballots must be turned in to the district clerk by 5 p.m.
“We want that to be very clear,” Bacigalupi said. “Even though we’re required to say that the poles are open until eight, because the vote is [done] all by absentee ballot, it is required to have it to the district office by 5 p.m. on June 9, 2020.”
Absentee ballots will be issued to anyone who has voted in a school district budget vote in the past five years. Merriman said about 2,000 absentee ballots will be sent out this year.
“When we spoke with our legal council, we felt that was the best way to reach the most amount of people,” Merriman said. “If we go off the tax roll, just the tax roll, we’ll be missing a lot of people.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.