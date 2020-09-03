A Boatyard Grill employee has tested positive for COVID-19 possibly exposing the public to the virus, according to Tompkins County Health Department.
The health department said that the case isn't connected to any other identified positive cases, but it believes the employee may have exposed restaurant patrons during the following dates and times:
- Friday, August 28: 4pm-11:00pm
- Saturday, August 29: 4pm-11:00pm
- Sunday, August 30: 4pm-11:00pm
The individual who tested positive is currently in isolation and contact tracing is ongoing, said the health department. People who have been in close contact with the employee are being encouraged to be screened for COVID-19 and instructed to go into quarantine. Close contacts who are essential workers are allowed to return to work so long as they have received a negative test result but must quarantine while not at work.
“The Boatyard notified their staff right away and is taking all necessary precautions. They continue to closely follow their reopening plan requiring staff to wear masks at all times, distance between tables, and thorough cleaning of their facility several times a week,” Public Health Director Frank Kruppa stated. “Implementing these plans and precautions is crucial to creating a safe environment for staff and patrons and preventing the spread of COVID-19 in our community.”
The TCHD is asking that all patrons who visited the Boatyard Grill during the above times also seek out testing, monitor their symptoms and quarantine themselves for a 14-day period.
“The COVID-19 virus continues to be present in our community. We are encouraging people to be cautious and continue to consider density, keep distance, wear face coverings, and wash hands well and often to stop the spread of COVID-19,” stated Kruppa.
The health department outlined the following guidelines for the public:
- It is recommended that you get tested at the Cayuga Health Sampling Site located at The Shops at Ithaca Mall parking lot, 40 Catherwood Rd. Register for an appointment online at cayugahealthsystem.org or call the Cayuga Health Call Center at 607-319-5708. Regular hours for the Sampling Site and Call Center are Monday-Friday 8:30AM-4:00PM. The Sampling Site will have special hours on Saturday, September 5 from 8AM – 12:30PM because they are closed on Monday for Labor Day.
- If potentially exposed, Cornell University students should contact Cornell Health at 607-255-5155; do not go to an arrival or surveillance testing site.
- All other students and community members should seek testing at the Cayuga Health Sampling Site.
- Monitor your health for any symptoms of cough, fever, and shortness of breath for 14 days from the last time you dined at The Boatyard Grill. For a full list of symptoms, go to the TCHD website.
- If you seek testing and the result is negative, continue to monitor your health for the full 14 days from the last time you dined at The Boatyard Grill. If you become symptomatic, seek testing again.
