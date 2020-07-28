Ithaca Police responded to an armed robbery at 428 Eddy St. at the University Deli-Grocery store at approx. 10:05 p.m. on Monday.
The clerk, who had been working in the store at the time, reported that the suspect entered into the store, displayed a handgun and threatened to shoot the clerk if the clerk did not hand over all of the store's cash. After presenting the suspect with an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect immediately left the store, fleeing westbound on foot, according to a police report.
The suspect is described as a male of average height and build. The suspect is said to have worn all black clothing at the time of the incident: long black pants, a long hooded sweatshirt and a balaclava style face covering. The suspect is also described as medium, brown-skinned.
No one was physically injured as a result of the incident.
This incident is still under investigation and no further details are available at this time. Anyone with any information about this crime is asked to contact the Ithaca Police Department through the following means:
- Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
- Police Administration: 607-272-9973
- Email: policeinfo@cityofithaca.org
- Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ithacapolice
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/ithacapolice
