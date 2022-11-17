In 2021, Cayuga Lake Environmental Action Now (CLEAN) filed an Article 78 Proceeding in the Tompkins County Supreme Court against New York Department of Environmental Conservation and Cargill, Inc. In July of this year, Supreme Court Justice Elizabeth Aherne denied the petition.
CLEAN recently announced that it does not have plans to appeal the ruling. Rather, the organization will focus its efforts on educating officials and the public about under-lake salt mining risks, runoff from Cargill’s operations, and the high levels of salt being used today for deicing.
“We look forward to the ability to dialogue with DEC officials, something that is difficult to do when a lawsuit is outstanding,” said John Dennis, CLEAN co-founder and Steering Committee member.
Article 78 Proceedings are used to appeal the decision of the state of New York or a local agency. CLEAN maintained that the DEC’s negative declaration of a 2017 permit to install a new vertical mining shaft in their Lansing, NY operations was a violation of the State Environmental Quality Review Act (SEQRA). The DEC did not require an environmental impact statement prior to issuing a permit. CLEAN cited several geologists and hydrogeologists in its petition.
As the mining activity moves north up the lake passing Taughannock Park, CLEAN contends that the limestone that separates the mine from the bottom of the lake is thinning. This is due to “glacial gouging in the last ice age,” says CLEAN on its website. CLEAN maintained in the petition that further investigation is needed to determine structural stability and thickness.
In a petition filed in response to the Article 78 Proceeding, Cargill claimed CLEAN attempted to “leverage a challenge to a minor permit modification…into a collateral attack on DEC mining authorizations.” Cargill said that the 2021 permit modification did not change the scope of permitted activities at the mine.
Cargill markets the mined product as road salt, primarily for winter deicing. Cargill Deicing Technology, part of Cargill, Inc., has its headquarters in Ohio. In addition to Lansing, NY, Cargill operates salt mines in Cleveland, Ohio and Avery Island, Louisiana. Cargill’s Lansing salt mine lies primarily 2,200 feet under the southern portion of Cayuga Lake.
According to its website, Cargill acquired the Cayuga Salt Mine in 1970. Each year the mine produces approximately two million tons of road salt, which it ships to more than 1,500 locations throughout the northeastern United States.
CLEAN continues to cite multiple ongoing threats to Cayuga Lake from salt mining, including increased salinization from the surface operations, openings in hydraulic connections between existing brine pockets and the lake water, accidental mine flooding including after any future decommissioning, and damages to area public infrastructure from mine-related subsidence.
“It's high time for the DEC to mandate an end to all salt mining under the lake,” said Dennis.
Another CLEAN Steering Committee member, George Adams, says multiple studies and reports point to road salt deicing contributing to increased salinity in lakes and streams. He cites Lake George as a better location for studying this issue since the area has no natural salt or mining. Based on research and educational efforts, highway officials in that area have adopted measures to reduce the use of road salt around Lake George.
“The use of road salt in the Cayuga watershed has to be understood as an insult added to an injury,” Adams said.
A 2022 study published in the journal “Frontiers in Ecology and the Environment” reported that use of salts on roads has tripled in the last 45 years. “The use of road deicing salts is triggering a massive increase in freshwater salinity in cold regions worldwide,” said Dr. William Hintz, lead author of the study.
CLEAN is planning a forum on salt mining in early 2023.
Editor’s Note: Cargill did not respond to requests for comment for this article.
