The YMCA is in critical need of lifeguards to stand watch over lap swimming and swimming lessons at the YMCA of Ithaca and other community facilities.
The Y is taking measures to fill this demand such as providing training at a reduced or free cost, increasing salaries to recruit, train and retain these staff and working with partners to overcome this challenge in the future.
The Y asks that individuals in the community help solve this dilemma by training to be a swim instructor or lifeguard, or by sharing this information with others who can help.
The shortage of these essential pool personnel have put programs in danger and have threatened to reduce the operation hours at the YMCA of Ithaca. Without more staff, some programming at the Y and other facilities will cease to exist without more staff.
Currently, there is not enough capacity for guards and instructors in Ithaca to provide youth programming swim lessons, watch over lap swimming, and this support school age child care swim lessons this fall.
The Y asks that you recruit swimmers and people who have a love for aquatics to support the YMCA of Ithaca.
For more information and to apply for a lifeguard or swim instructor position visit www.ithacaymca.com/careers or contact our Aquatics Director, Alyson Murphy, at amurphy@ithacaymca.com.
