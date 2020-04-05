In the latest Tompkins County COVID-19 data release, one of two patients was "discharged" from the hospital today while the amount of positive tests rose from 95 to 98.
Since its the weekend and the mobile testing centers are only opening during the week, the number of people tested only rose by nine and currently stands at 1,637. Twenty three more tests came back negative, bringing the total to 1,449.
The number of individuals "recovered" from the virus went up from 51 to 57. One person remains hospitalized. There are still no deaths associated with the virus.
