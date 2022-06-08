On Sunday, June 5, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the American Legion’s Pavilion in Candor the 11th St. Baldrick’s shaving event was held in Candor.
The morning started with participates doing a 5K walk/run through Candor, starting at the American Legion at 10 a.m. and ending there. All registration fees to participate in the 5K go to St. Baldrick’s.
Local craft vendors set up their talented wares around the pavilion as the St. Baldrick’s volunteers set up for the shaving event. Raffles, gift baskets donated by local businesses and more were also available to help raise funds for the research to fight children’s cancer.
The beauticians were careful to save long locks from those who agreed to be shaved for donation to “Locks of Love,” another organization that donates the hair to help make wigs for those interested that are going through chemo for their cancer treatment.
The total collected for this worthy cause was already $12,045; and the proceeds from the raffles, gift baskets and more will be added to the funds to help with this worth.
In the 11 years there has been a St. Baldrick’s event held in Candor, a total of $375,000 has been raised to help with the fight against children’s cancer.
