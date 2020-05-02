Tioga County Legislative Chairwoman Martha Sauerbrey reported four more deaths due to COVID-19 on May 2.
“I am deeply sorry for the loss of these lives," Sauerbrey said in the press release. "I am praying for healing, comfort, strength, and peace for the families and caregivers during this difficult time.”
The four deaths bring the total to 14 in Tioga County. Many of the deaths have been reported to be residents at the Elderwood nursing home in Waverly, which is has been significantly exposed to the virus. However, Sauerbrey did not specify whether or not these four deaths were individuals from the Elderwood nursing home.
As of Saturday, there are 103 confirmed cases in the county. Seventy-four people are in "mandatory quarantine," and one person is in "precautionary quarantine." Thirty-two individuals have "recovered," meaning they showed no symptoms or signs of a fever, and have been released from isolation.
