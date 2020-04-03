How much of a concern is your credit score to you? Do you get those annoying pop-ups in your e-mail spam: “Your credit score has changed…?” Do you file each year to get your free credit score? Before the internet, 100 years or so ago, where would you have gone to determine your credit rating?
The Town of Ulysses Archives has a well-worn copy of The Cooperative Mercantile Agency’s “The Credit Guide” for 1915 – 1917. Working out of Syracuse, this agency compiled “Credit Ratings” for some 145,615 individuals, businesses, and institutions in Schuyler, Yates and the southern part of Seneca and Cayuga counties, specifically identified as the Trumansburg District.
In their own words: “The Credit Guide – Being the compiled reports upon those who obtain credit from the business men of this district, which reports are furnished this Agency by its subscribers, who are governed in so doing by their actual experience in extending credit to the parties rated as indicated by certain letters associated standing alone or preceded by figures.” The “Rating Key” letter system was: “P = Prompt Pay, F = Fair Pay, S = Slow Pay, C = Cash Customer with me, U = Considered honest, but unfortunate circumstances prevented paying me, X = Would request cash, and Z = Request Special Report.” A number might precede the letter to indicate how many times different reporters made that evaluation. Next to each person’s name was also an abbreviation for the business or occupation they followed.
So we can find for example: the admirable, “Biggs, W.P., hardware dealer, Trumansburg…..3P” and the questionable, “XXXXXX, A.I., miller, Watkins,…..3S and 2X” and the clearly not so reliable “XXXX, Wm.P., farmer, Watkins…..3P2F4S2X.” It is worth noting that at this time a page by page review suggests that one third of the people listed were farmers. But, although we know that a few women owned farms at this time period, one looks in vain for designated “female farmers.”
In general, although the time period is associated with the women’s suffragist movement, women get short shrift in regard to the occupations open to them – domestic, dressmaker, housekeeper, laundress, manicuress, matron, rooming house, sales lady, seamstress…widow! Of course, there are some positions listed that could have been held by either males or females, such as weaver, tobacco worker, teacher, stenographer, librarian, nurse and more.
When one examines the alphabetical list of abbreviations for the approximately 350 occupations, you can find many that do not exist today. A sampling (test your language skills): “Blksmith, Brm mkr, Cgr mkr, Flag mn, Gran ctr, Lvry, Pat med, Ppr hngr, Pttr, Shmkr, Thrshr, Tile str, and Whlrght”.
Yes! Blacksmith, Broom maker (straw brooms), Cigar maker (roll the leaf), Flag man (on the railroad), Granite cutter (quarry), Livery (rents horses and carriages), Patent medicine (manufacturer or seller), Paper hanger (wall paper), Potter (jugs and crocks), Shoe maker (to a tracing of your foot), Thrasher (separated grain from straw), Tile setter (placing drain tiles in a farm field) and Wheelwright (made wheels for carriages and wagons). How well did you do?
See me, the Ulysses Town Historian, or email me at historian@ulysses.ny.us, if you would like to research the fiscal reliability of a local ancestor.
