The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office announced March 30 the arrest of 28-year-old Michael S. Goodwin, of Southport.
On March 29, at approximately 3 a.m., Chemung County sheriff’s deputies had stopped Goodwin in the Town of Elmira for a traffic violation.
Deputies discovered 50 grams of methamphetamine, with a street value of approximately $6,000, a quantity of psilocybin mushrooms, an AR-15 assault rifle and a large capacity, ammunition feeding device in the vehicle.
In furtherance of this investigation, a search warrant was executed by the sheriff’s office Special Services Unit at Goodwin’s residence, Holecek Avenue, Southport. Seized as a result of the warrant were the following items: various items of drug paraphernalia, a sawed-off shotgun, an assault rifle, and numerous high capacity magazines for assault rifles.
Goodwin was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fourth degree, a Class C Felony, and criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, a class D felony, and remanded to the Chemung County Jail with no bail.
Goodwin is a convicted felon, and additional charges are pending. He is also wanted out of Steuben County on drug charges.
The investigation is part of the sheriff’s office “Take Back the Streets Initiative,” working with the public and networking with local law enforcement to reduce crime. The sheriff’s office was assisted by the New York State Police Troop E Violent Gang & Narcotics Team and Elmira City Police Department Drug Enforcement Unit.
