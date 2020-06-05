Tioga County Legislative Chairwoman Martha Sauerbrey reported on June 4 that a 22nd person has passed away from COVID-19 in Tioga County. According to the press release, the death is "associated" with the Elderwood Nursing facility in Waverly.
“I am saddened to learn of this loss of life and hope the family can move through this difficult time together as one,” Sauerbrey said in the release.
This was the first death reported in two weeks when the 21st death was announced on May 21.
