A public hearing will be held by the Town Board of Newfield on Thursday, July 22, at 7 p.m. at the Newfield Town Hall, 166 Main St., Newfield, to obtain public comment and opinion concerning the proposed adoption of a local law amending Local Law No. 1 of 2006, “Providing for the Administration and Enforcement of the New York State Uniform Fire Prevention and Building Code” to add provisions for a local energy code for the Town of Newfield, New York.
Written comments may also be submitted to the Town of Newfield Town Clerk at 166 Main St., Newfield, before noon on July 22.
Copies of this proposed local law are on file in the Town Clerk’s Office for public inspection during regular business hours.
In adoption of this energy code, the Town Board of the Town of Newfield seeks to protect and promote the public health, safety, and welfare of its residents by mandating energy-efficient building standards.
If adopted, this will be a step towards reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the town. A scientific consensus has determined greenhouse gas emissions to be a primary cause of global warm ing, which is predicted to have increasing impacts on our communities.
The effects of climate change may endanger our infrastructure, economy, and livelihoods; harm our farms, orchards, and ecological communities; and pose health threats to residents. The Town Board adopted a Clim ate Smart Com m unities Pledge on July 9, 2020.
NYStretch is an energy code that is more stringent than the minimum base energy code that improves efficiency an average of 10-12%, which will ensure reduced energy costs for residents and businesses. The average cost of NYStretch energy code requirements for new construction for a single-family home in Newfield is estimated at less than $2,000, which will lead to a simple payback in less than five years.
Incentives and tax credits are also available to offset these costs.
The Town of Newfield can benefit from adopting and enforcing a stretch energy code in many ways, including, but not limited to:
•
Significant energy and utility cost savings for homeowners, tenants, renters, and building owners
•Reduced environmental impact
•
Increased occupant comfort and health
The key changes from the 2020 ECCCNYS in NYStretch include:
•
Envelope: improved insulation and window performance, air-barrier commissioning, and air-leakage testing
•
Lighting: reduced interior and exterior lighting power and lighting controls
•
Electrical: whole-building energy monitoring
•
Renewable and electric vehicle readiness
•
Mandatory mechanical ventilation for residential buildings
If the Town of Newfield adopts the NYStretch energy code, the Town will be eligible for a $5,000 grant,1200 points towards points needed for additional grant funding through the NYSERDA Clean Energy Communities program and 10 points towards certification in the Climate Smart Communities program.
The Town of Newfield Planning Board and Town of Newfield Climate Task Force recommend that the Town Board adopt the NYStretch Energy Code.
The Town Board is also concerned about negative impacts that the adoption of this energy code may have on residents, and encourages public comment and opinion.
