Join us for this NEW adult open hours session, every other Wednesday through spring.
Drop-in open hours, no registration required. Come for a short tour, or stay and work on a project - we have lots of art supplies and ideas to get you making!
Visit the Makerspace to use the laser cutter, 3-D printer, Cricut, or sewing/embroidery machines. All equipment will be available on a first come first served basis and machine use will be limited to 30 minutes if others are waiting (except for 3-D printer). These sessions are intended for independent makers, as staff training will be limited during these sessions. Ages 16+ only.
The following rules apply to library material usage:
1. Materials are free to use in a limited fashion during one-on-one trainings with staff or volunteers, and specific library programs.
2. Cardboard, paper, scrap wood, and 3D printer filament are free to use for all patrons during these sessions.
3. Wood, acrylic, sticker vinyl, and other specialty materials are not available free for personal use. Please provide your own materials.
4. Any plastic or non-wood materials intended for the laser cutter/engraver must be approved by library staff. Please provide proof of material content in the form of a receipt or label.
