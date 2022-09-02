Adam Law, who has been treating patients in Ithaca since 1994, is closing his IthacaMed practice and transitioning its primary care, women’s health and endocrinology patient care to Cayuga Medical Associates (CMA).
Dr. Law joined CMA, Sept. 1 to oversee a four-month transition of his patients to CMA and will retire from medical practice at the end of the year. In a letter to patients announcing his retirement, Dr. Law said the practice of medicine in the U.S. has evolved away from independent private practices, such as IthacaMed, to larger medical practice groups where economies of scale allow for improved operational efficiency and the ability to apply strong measures of quality assurance to ensure high standard of patient care.
Arrangements for his primary patients’ care have been made with three physicians at Cayuga Primary Care at 905 Hanshaw Road – Drs. Kaili Du, Sristee Niraula and Sujithraj Dommaraju. Reilly Coch, MD, will see IthacaMed’s former endocrinology patients at Cayuga Diabetes and Endocrinology, also at 905 Hanshaw Road. Bill Larsen, NP, currently with IthacaMed, will join Cayuga Diabetes and Endocrinology. IthacaMed’s Women’s Health patients can continue seeing Hannah Cramer, NP, at Cayuga Renaissance Gyn, 2333 N. Triphammer Road, Suite 302, and she will refocus her practice exclusively on women’s health/gynecology.
“I have had the most meaningful medical career in Ithaca due to being the physician for the remarkable people of our unique community and having wonderful colleagues and healthcare support. I am grateful to have the opportunity to transition my IthacaMed patients in person to CMA until the end of the year, and I am confident they will continue to have outstanding care with their CMA providers.”
During his decades in Ithaca, Dr. Law has been involved with many community and medical projects. He is a 2010 founding member of Physicians, Scientists, and Engineers for Healthy Energy that is a nonprofit research institute that studies the way energy production and use impact public health and the environment.
“CMA is excited to work with Dr. Law, Ms. Cramer and Mr. Larsen and all of the excellent team joining us from IthacaMed. We welcome the opportunity to have Dr. Law on hand to assist both patients and staff as they acclimate to their new practice locations and look forward to continuing the tradition of excellent care,” said Jeffrey Penoyer, Chief Operating Officer of Cayuga Medical Associates.
Dr. Law has been both chair of the department of medicine, president of the medical staff at the Cayuga Medical Center and with a team of other physicians developed CMC’s Thyroid Nodule Clinic to detect and treat thyroid cancer. He pioneered bringing medical students and residents from Weill Cornell Medicine to Ithaca that laid the foundations for the 2019 launch of the Internal Medicine Residency Program, a partnership involving Cayuga Medical Center and New York Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center. He has also, as an endocrinologist, co-founded the Transgender Collaborative, an educational organization for healthcare professionals who provide services for transgender and gender non-conforming people in the Ithaca and local collegiate community.
Dr. Law received his medical degree and doctorate in molecular medicine at the University of London. He has held post-doctoral fellowships at the University of California, San Francisco and Cornell University in molecular genetics and biochemistry and is currently a clinical assistant professor of medicine at Weill Cornell Medicine.
He has published multiple research papers in molecular medicine and co-authored multiple peer-reviewed articles in clinical research during the past 15 years. The British Medical Journal published two of Dr. Law’s editorials concerning climate change and divestment from fossil fuels, and he has worked to help the Royal College of Physicians disinvest from their fossil fuel assets. Dr. Law is currently interested in motivating healthcare professionals to become an effective public voice on climate change.
