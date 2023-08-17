On Wednesday, 08-16-23, at approximately 4:30 PM, Ithaca Police Officers responded to the intersection of West Buffalo Street and North Geneva Street for a report of a shooting at that location.
Upon arrival one witness reported seeing a black male riding in a white vehicle, westbound on West Buffalo Street, discharge a single round out of the open window of said vehicle at another unidentified subject standing on the sidewalk near the intersection. The white vehicle then reportedly continued southbound on North Geneva Street.
A second witness reported hearing the sound of gunfire and then observing a black sedan driving away from the area at a high rate of speed.
Officers searched the intersection and surrounding areas but were unsuccessful in locating any physical evidence associated with the shooting. At this time there are also no known victims in this incident.
Anyone who may have information regarding this shooting is encouraged to contact the Ithaca Police Department as soon as possible by the below listed means.
- Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
- Police Administration: 607-272-9973
- Police Tipline: 607-330-0000
- Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
(1) comment
Ithaca's new normal. The IPD is not the problem, never was.
