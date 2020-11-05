Hector Street and Oakwood Lane have been reduced to one lane while crews attempt to conduct emergency sewer repair. In a notice to the public, the City stated the construction is to "remove a blockage."
Blockage removal work began in front of 910 Hector St. around 2 p.m. and is expected to finish at 5 p.m.
