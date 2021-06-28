The Health Department is now open to the public, effective June 28, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. The Department is open 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
All visitors and contractors will be required to wear a mask while in the facility, regardless of vaccination status. Masks will be available at the front desk if a visitor does not have one upon entry.
Appointments are welcome and encouraged for many Health Department programs and services. Please call the Health Department, (607) 274-6600.
For specific programs and services:
Children with Special Care Needs: call 607-274-6644, webpage: https://tompkinscountyny.gov/health/cscn
Community Health Services and Maternal Child Health Programs: call 607-274-6604, webpage: https://tompkinscountyny.gov/health/dch/chs
Environmental Health: call 607-274-6688, webpage: https://tompkinscountyny.gov/health/eh
Healthy Neighborhoods Program: call 607-274-6702, webpage: https://tompkinscountyny.gov/health/eh/neighborhood
WIC: Based on federal and NYS guidance, the Women, Infants, and Children Program (WIC) will remain fully remote at this time. All appointments are by phone. Call 607-274-6630, or text 607-882-6286, webpage: https://tompkinscountyny.gov/health/wic/index
Vital Records: Call 607-274-6642, webpage: https://tompkinscountyny.gov/health/vitals/index
“Fully opening our doors to the public after 15 months is a significant milestone for the Department," said Frank Kruppa, Public Health Director. "We look forward to seeing people in the building and offering more services in-person. We are again in a place of change and adjustment, and I thank the public and our dedicated staff for their patience as we navigate this next phase.”
You can visit Tompkins County Health Department online at TompkinsCountyNY.gov/health, and follow them on Facebook at Facebook.com/TompkinsPublicHealth and on Twitter at @TompkinsHealth.
