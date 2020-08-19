Tompkins County Department of Health is looking for a dog that bit a person on South Geneva Street near the Henry Saint John Building on Aug. 19 around 3 p.m.
The health department said it's seeking to verify the vaccination status of the animal and further monitor its health over a 10-day period. They're asking for anyone with information about the animal or the incident to come forward. After the surveillance period, they hope to rule the risk of rabies exposure and need for post-exposure treatment for the person who was bit.
The dog is described as a white, possibly cattle dog mix, with tan spots. It was wearing a blue nylon harness and accompanied by a man approximately 5'8" in his late 20’s – early 30’s with shoulder length blonde hair. At the time, he wasn't wearing a shirt.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call the Tompkins County Environmental Health Division at (607) 274-6688.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.