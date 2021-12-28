1229_WP_Rongo_Band.jpg

“The Rongo Band” (Richie & Rosie & friends)

Thursday, December 30, 4:00pm

South Hill Cider, 550 Sand Bank Rd., Ithaca | Enjoy live music from some of your favorite mainstays of the local music scene: Rosie Newton, Richie Stearns, Ben Gould, Steve Selin, and Paul Martin.  (Photo: Facebook)

Driftwood

Friday, December 31 at 8:00pm

Center for the Arts of Homer, 72 S. Main St., Homer | This Americana/folk rock band is based out of Binghamton, but seems to like playing NYE in the Finger Lakes area. They are back again this year to ring in 2022 in Homer!  (Photo: Provided)

New Year’s Eve Comedy Night

Friday, December 31 at 8:00pm

Treleaven Wines, 658 Lake Road, King Ferry | Homebrewed Comedy is ready to help you laugh in 2022, and who can’t use a few good laughs right now?   (Photo:Facebook)

7th Annual Ithaca Chill Challenge - Dip or Dodge

Saturday, January 1 at 1:00pm

Ithaca Yacht Club, 1090 Glenwood Road, Ithaca | It’s not too late to support a very worthwhile cause, Ithaca Community Recovery,  through this annual event. It's a polar plunge with a twist! (Photo: Provided)

 

