Gaelic Storm
Thursday, February 10 at 8:00 pm
Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange Street, Auburn | From bluegrass fans and country cowboys to Deadheads, rock & rollers and Celtic fanatics, Gaelic Storm has built one of the most diverse fan bases in modern music. (Photo: Provided)
Howard Jones Acoustic Trio
Friday, February 11 at 8:00 pm
Hangar Theater, 801 Taughannock Blvd., Ithaca | An intimate stripped-down trip through Jones’s 30-year music career. These shows deliver a fresh take on his best-known hits and provide the opportunity for the audience to hear first-hand about the inspiration behind his beloved material and stories from his touring career. (Photo: Provided)
CCCP presents Red Desert: CU Music
Sunday, February 13th at 3:00 pm
Lincoln Hall B20, 256 Feeney Way, Cornell | The Cornell Contemporary Chamber Players has been working with guest ensemble Red Desert in a three day residency, culminating in this final performance. Red Desert is the duo project of clarinetist Katie Porter and composer/percussionist Devin Maxwell (pictured). (Photo: Provided)
Organist Jeffrey Snedeker and Franck's 200th Birthday
Sunday, February 13th at 4:00pm
St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, 109 Oak Ave., Ithaca | “Mon nouvel orgue? C’est un orchestre!”
(My new organ? It’s an orchestra!) Works of César Franck (1822-189) In commemoration of the 200th anniversary of his birth. (Photo: Provided)
