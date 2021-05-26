Welcome back to the Weekend Planner, Ithaca.com's weekly guide to weekend events, entertainment and attraction in Ithaca and surrounding areas. With beautiful weather forecast for the weekend and post covid shutdowns winding down, restaurants, museums, parks are waiting for you. Check out this newsletter (and pass it to friends) for pickup the Ithaca Times or visit the Ithaca.com for each weeks best bets in our new comprehensive calendar. If you have an event you want people to know about visit (https://portal.cityspark.com/EventEntry/EventEntry/IthacaTimes) to add and promote your event.
Hermitage: The Power of Art
Runs May 26 - June 1, Appointment Screenings daily at 1pm, 4pm, 7pm, and 10pm.
Cinemapolis, 120 E Green St, Ithaca | Celebrate the gradual re-opening of movie theaters with a visit to our favorite local independent art house theater. Hermitage: The Power of Art is a spectacular documentary event tour through St. Petersburg’s State Hermitage Museum, a wonderful complex of buildings with the largest collection of paintings in the world, to retrace two and a half centuries. Audiences pass through the magnificent interiors that provided a meeting point for foreign artists, architects and intellectuals creating connections through art and culture. (photo: provided)
Aaron Lipp
Thursday, May 27 at 5:30 PM
South Hill Cider, 550 Sandbank Road, Ithaca | Whether it be fiddling for an old time square dance, rocking a telecaster for the rockabilly dance party, playing the Hammond B3 organ with the sacred steel gospel bands, etc, Aaron Lipp is constantly performing and developing new musical ventures. | (photo: provided)
Night Farm Jams: Travis Knapp
Friday, May 28 at 6:30 PM
Finger Lakes Cider House, 4017 Hickok Road, Interlaken | Beginning this Friday, live music is happening at the Finger Lakes Cider House up Route 89 in Interlaken. Grab some delicious cider and local, farm to table food and settle in to enjoy the music as the sun sets and the crickets chirp. Music from 6:30-8:30 every Friday night, May 28 - Oct 15, 2021.| (photo: provided)
Friday Night Roller Skates
Friday, May 28 at 6:30 PM
Cass Park Skating Rink, 701 Taughannock Blvd., Ithaca | Throughout late spring, all summer, and early fall, Cass Park Rink will offer Friday Night Roller Skates open to the Ithaca Area Community. Roller Skate Sessions will be limited to 60 public skaters. Pre-registration is encouraged. (photo: provided)
We Went to War: Voices of Trumansburg's Past at Grove Cemetery
Saturday, May 29 & 30 at 7PM
Grove Cemetery, 8825 Falls Rd., Trumansburg | Dramatic historical monologues of Trumansburg's military personnel buried in Grove Cemetery, presented by Encore Players Community Theatre. This event will feature stories of some of our past residents who served in the Revolutionary, Civil, and both World Wars. Historian John Wertis has researched the lives of a dozen servicemen and women whose stories are brought to life by local actors as audience members tour Grove Cemetery. (photo: provided)
