CFCU Summer Concert Series: Rose and the Bros w/s/g Good Dog
Thursday, July 29th at 6:00pm
Ithaca Commons| Fresh off a lively Dance Tent set to close out Grassroots last weekend, Rose & The Bros is a rocking dance band specializing in Zydeco and Cajun music from SW Louisiana, as well as crooning country songs. (photo: Casey Martin)
A Midsummer Night’s Musicale
Friday, July 30 at 4:00pm & 5:30pm
Stewart Park, Ithaca | Part of Stewart Park’s Centennial Celebration. A new production re-interpreting the classic Shakespeare play from a modern perspective. Admission to this event is free and open to the public, bring a lawn chair or blanket. Running time is about 40 minutes, rain date is July 31. (photo: provided)
Common Railers
Friday, July 30th at 6:30pm
Finger Lakes Cider House, 4017 Hickok Rd, Interlaken | Enjoy some Friday Night Farm Jams! Kick back, watch the sun set, listen to a rockin’ four-piece band with guitar, upright and electric bass, drums, sax, flute and accordion. (photo: Facebook)
2021 Movies in The Park: Godzilla vs Kong
Friday, July 30 at 7:00pm
Stewart Park, Ithaca | The annual summer movie series is back! Movies are always free and family-friendly. Serendipity Catering’s Food Truck will be on hand as well, offering themed refreshments for sale and fun activities and live music from Ithaca Chamber Band before the movie starts! (photo: IMDb)
Grassroots Live - Final Weekend of Shows
Friday, July 30th and Saturday July 31st at 7:00pm
Trumansburg Fairgrounds, Trumansburg | Friday night catch Jimkata & Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad, and wrap up this special series and the month on Saturday with Spin Doctors. (photo: Facebook)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.