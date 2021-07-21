The Honky Tonk Angels
Thursday & Friday, July 22 and 23 at 7:30pm
Little York Lake Pavilion & Theater, 6799 Little York Lake Road, Preble | Cortland Repertory Theater presents this funny and touching musical that celebrates big American dreams, framed with songs by Tammy Wynette, Loretta Lynn, Dolly Parton and more of the Great Women of Country! Three women leave their unfortunate pasts behind, meet on a Greyhound bus and team up to become a successful Nashville singing trio. Final shows! (photo: provided)
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Opens Friday, July 23rd at 7:30pm
Hangar Theatre Outdoor Stage, 801 Taughannock Blvd in Cass Park, Ithaca | This award-winning musical tackles societal issues of power and class with dark humor and wit, and features one of the most stunning scores ever written for the stage. Director Sanaz Ghajar interprets the story of Sweeney Todd as relevant to the modern call for racial justice and equity. (photo: Rachel Philipson)
Friday Night Music - Terrapin Station
Friday, July 23rd at 6:00pm
Hopshire Farm & Brewery, Freeville | The Grateful Dead tribute band, longtime, local favorites, visits Hopshire for the first time this Friday. Food will be provided by the Naan Ya' Business food truck. Quite a combo that you don't want to miss. (photo: Facebook)
Antique & Classic Boat Show
July 23 at 3pm, July 24 at 10am, & July 25 at 9am
Clift Park, 15 W Genesee St, Skaneateles | Thirty years since its last appearance, the newly restored Pat II—one of the few all-electric passenger vessels in the country—returns to Skaneateles for the 43rd Annual Antique and Classic Boat Show. Many other events for the whole family will take place throughout the weekend. (photo: Facebook)
Donna The Buffalo’s GrassRoots Festival Weekend
Gates open Friday, July 23rd at 1:00pm
Trumansburg Fairgrounds, Trumansburg | DtB’s Grassroots weekend will feature performances from many of your favorite Grassroots regulars including Donna The Buffalo, Kinobe, Sim Redmond Band, Keith Secola, Jim Lauderdale, Gunpoets, Fabi World Music Trio, Richie & Rosie, Maddy Walsh & The Blind Spots, Vicious Fishes, Bubba George, Buffalo Zydeco, and many, many more! (photo: Facebook)
